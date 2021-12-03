Log in
MailOnline's editor Martin Clarke to stand down

12/03/2021 | 02:11pm EST
LONDON (Reuters) - The editor of MailOnline, Martin Clarke, announced on Friday he will stand down after 12 years building the news website.

Clarke said he wanted to leave to "pursue new challenges". He will step down from his job at the end of February, but will "remain available" to the company until the end of 2022, he said.

MailOnline is the news website of Britain's Daily Mail newspaper and Clarke's departure is the latest in a series of changes in top editors at the group, part of DMG Media.

DMG Media's parent company DMGT also said last month that its founder, the Rothermere family, had agreed to the terms to take the company private.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
