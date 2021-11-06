Publication of Offer Document -2

contractual obligation to, forward the Offer Document, the Form of Acceptance and any related documents to any jurisdiction outside the United Kingdom should inform themselves of, and observe, any applicable legal or regulatory requirements of any jurisdiction, seek appropriate advice and read the Offer Document before doing so. Neither the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor any US state securities commission has approved or disapproved this Offer, or passed upon the adequacy or completeness of the Offer Document. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence.

Notice to US holders of DMGT A Shares

The Offer relates to securities in a non-US company registered in England and Wales with a listing on the London Stock Exchange, and is subject to the disclosure requirements, rules and practices applicable to companies listed in the United Kingdom, which differ from those of the United States in certain material respects. The Offer Document has been prepared in accordance with U.K. style and practice for the purpose of complying with the laws of England and Wales and the rules of the London Stock Exchange. US shareholders should read the entire Offer Document. The financial information relating to DMGT included elsewhere in the Offer Document has been prepared in accordance with IFRS and has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States; thus it may not be comparable to financial information relating to US companies. The Offer is being made in the United States pursuant to Section 14(e) of, and Regulation 14E under, the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, subject to the exemptions provided by Rule 14d-1 under the US Exchange Act and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of the Code. Accordingly, the Offer will be subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements that are different from those applicable under US domestic tender offer procedures. US shareholders should note that the Company is not listed on an American securities exchange, subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the US Exchange Act or required to, and does not, file any reports with the SEC thereunder.

It may be difficult for US shareholders to enforce certain rights and claims arising in connection with the Offer under US federal securities laws since the Company is located outside the United States and its officers and directors reside outside the United States. It may not be possible to sue a non-US company or its officers or directors in a non-US court for violations of US securities laws. It also may not be possible to compel a non-US company or its affiliates to subject themselves to a US court's judgment.

To the extent permitted by applicable law and in accordance with normal UK practice, RCL, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, Credit Suisse International, Lazard & Co., Limited, Goldman Sachs International or any of their affiliates holding an exempt status granted by the Panel, subject to restrictions under Rule 38 of the Code, may make certain purchases of, or arrangements to purchase DMGT A Shares outside the United States during the period in which the Offer remains open for acceptance, including sales and purchases of DMGT A Shares effected by J.P. Morgan Securities plc, Credit Suisse International, Lazard & Co., Limited or Goldman Sachs International, acting as market maker in the DMGT A Shares. These purchases, or other arrangements, may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. In order to be excepted from the requirements of Rule 14e-5 under the US Exchange Act by virtue of relief granted by Rule 14e-5(b)(12) thereunder, such purchases, or arrangements to purchase, must comply with applicable English law and regulation, including the listing rules of the FCA, and the relevant provisions of the US Exchange Act. Any information about such purchases will be disclosed as required in the United Kingdom and the United States and, if required, will be reported via a Regulatory Information Service of the London Stock Exchange and available on the London Stock Exchange website at www.londonstockexchange.com. To the extent that such information is made public in the United Kingdom, this information will also be publically available to shareholders in the United States.

The receipt of cash pursuant to the Offer and the receipt of the Special Dividend by a shareholder who is a US Holder will be a taxable transaction for US federal income tax purposes. The Offer Document further sets forth certain US federal income tax consequences of the Offer and the receipt of the Special Dividend under current US law. However, each Shareholder should consult and seek individual advice from an appropriate professional adviser.

Neither the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor any US state securities commission has approved or disapproved of this transaction or passed upon the merits of fairness of such transaction or passed upon the adequacy of the information contained in the Offer Document. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence.

Disclosure requirements of the Code

Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Code, any person who is interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of the offeree company. An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement of the offer period. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure.

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of the offeree company, save to the extent that these details 3 have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing.

If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3.

Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4).

Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0) 20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure

