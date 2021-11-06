Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Publication of Offer Document 06-Nov-2021 / 12:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

6 November 2021

Major Reorganisation of DMGT comprising a recommended cash offer for Daily Mail and General Trust plc ("DMGT") by Rothermere Continuation Limited ("RCL") and a proposed distribution to all shareholders

Publication of the Offer Document

On 3 November 2021, the Non-conflicted DMGT Directors and RCL announced that they had reached agreement on the terms and conditions of a special distribution by DMGT and a recommended cash offer for RCL to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of DMGT not already owned by RCL (the "Offer"), to be implemented by means of a takeover offer as defined in Chapter 3 of Part 28 of the Companies Act 2006.

RCL and DMGT are pleased to announce that the offer document containing the full terms and conditions of the Offer and the procedures for acceptance ("Offer Document"), together with the related Form of Acceptance, was published today. The Offer Document, the Form of Acceptance and this announcement will be made available on DMGT's website at https://www.dmgt.com/investors.

Actions to be taken by DMGT A Shareholders

Details of actions for DMGT A Shareholders to take are set out in the Offer Document. If you have any questions relating to the Special Dividend, the Offer Document or the completion and return of your Form of Acceptance, please contact DMGT's registrar, Equiniti, on 0371-384-2911 (from within the UK) or on +44 371-384-2911 (from outside the UK). Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. The helpline is open between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m., Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales. Please note that Equiniti cannot provide any financial, legal or tax advice and that calls may be recorded and monitored for security and training purposes.

Unless specified to the contrary, terms defined in the Offer Document have the same meaning in this announcement.

DMGT Tim Collier, DMGT Group CFO +44 (0) 20 3615 2902 Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 20 3615 2903 J.P. Morgan Cazenove +44 (0) 20 7742 4000 (Lead Financial Adviser to DMGT in connection with the Offer; Joint Corporate Broker) Hugo Baring, Bill Hutchings Jonty Edwards, James Summer Credit Suisse +44 (0) 20 7888 1000 (Joint Financial Adviser to DMGT in connection with the Offer; Joint Corporate Broker) Antonia Rowan, James Green Gillian Sheldon Teneo (PR/Media Adviser to DMGT) Doug Campbell +44 (0) 775 313 6628 Tim Burt +44 (0) 758 341 3254 Lazard & Co., Limited +44 (0) 20 7187 2000 (Lead Financial Adviser to RCL in connection with the Offer) Nicholas Shott, William Lawes Fariza Steel, Caitlin Martin Goldman Sachs International +44 (0) 20 7774 1000 (Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to RCL in connection with the Offer) Charlie Lytle, Alex Garner, Owain Evans Sanctuary Counsel (PR/Media Adviser to RCL) Robert Morgan +44 (0) 755 741 3275 Ben Ullmann +44 (0) 794 486 8288

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or purchase any securities, or the solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the Offer or otherwise nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities of DMGT in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. The Offer will be effected solely through the Offer Document which contains the full terms and conditions of the Offer. Any decision in respect of, or other response to, the Offer should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the Offer Document. Each DMGT A Shareholder is urged to consult its independent professional adviser immediately regarding the tax consequences of the Offer applicable to them.

Unless otherwise determined by RCL, the Offer is not being, and will not be, made, directly or indirectly, in or into or by the use of mails of, or by any other means (including, without limitation, electronic mail, facsimile transmission, telex, telephone, internet or other forms of electronic communication) of interstate or foreign commerce of, or any facility of a national securities exchange of any Restricted Jurisdiction, and will not be capable of acceptance by any such use, means or facility or from within any Restricted Jurisdiction. Accordingly, unless otherwise determined by RCL, copies of the Offer Document and the Form of Acceptance and any related documents are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in or into or from any Restricted Jurisdiction and persons receiving such documents (including custodians, nominees and trustees) should observe these restrictions and must not mail, or otherwise forward, send or distribute any such documents in or into or from any Restricted Jurisdiction, as doing so may invalidate any purported acceptance of the Offer. Any person (including custodians, nominees and trustees) who would, or otherwise intends to, or who may have a legal or

