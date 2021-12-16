Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Daily Mail and General Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DMGT   GB00BJQZC279

DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC

(DMGT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rothermeres win battle to take Daily Mail publisher private

12/16/2021 | 03:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A clock face is seen outside of the London offices of the Daily Mail newspaper in London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - The Rothermere family on Thursday won its battle to take the publisher of Britain's Daily Mail private after the owners of 57% of the shares backed their recommended offer.

The Rothermeres, who already controlled all of the ordinary shares in the company, agreed a deal to take Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT) private last month after the sale of the group's insurance business, Risk Management Solutions, and a listing of online car seller Cazoo, which it partly owned.

They increased the cash component of their offer to buy out other shareholders to 270 pence per share earlier this month.

The offer also included a special dividend of 568 pence a share, 0.5749 Cazoo shares for each DMGT share and final dividend of 17.3 pence.

The total return to shareholders will be valued at about 1,278 pence per share.

(1 British pound = $1.3263)

($1 = 0.7542 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle)


© Reuters 2021
All news about DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC
03:37aRothermeres win battle to take Daily Mail publisher private
RE
02:26aRothermere's DMGT Takeover Bid Becomes Unconditional
MT
01:21aLAST PUSH Train's backing looks to sway investors to support a private Daily Mail
AQ
12/15Daily Mail & General Trust's Largest Shareholder Supports Rothermere's Take-Private Off..
MT
12/07Daily Mail bags largest West London office
AQ
12/03MailOnline's editor Martin Clarke to stand down
RE
12/03Lord Rothermere hikes his bid in quest to take Daily Mail private
AQ
12/02Daily Mail & General Trust Shareholder Rejects Increased Rothermere Bid
MT
12/02Rothermeres lift offer to take Daily Mail publisher private
RE
12/02Daily Mail & General Trust Suitor Rothermere Continuation Sweetens Final Cash Offer
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 908 M 1 203 M 1 203 M
Net income 2022 51,4 M 68,1 M 68,1 M
Net cash 2022 438 M 581 M 581 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,9x
Yield 2022 2,46%
Capitalization 2 372 M 3 136 M 3 143 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 4 034
Free-Float 54,4%
Chart DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Daily Mail and General Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1 032,00 GBX
Average target price 1 111,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul A. Zwillenberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Guy Collier Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Viscount Rothermere Chairman
Rob Chandhok Group Chief Technology Officer
Dominique Trempont Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC38.52%3 136
INFORMA PLC-13.10%9 793
SCHIBSTED ASA-8.19%7 991
PEARSON PLC-15.96%5 817
LAGARDÈRE S.A.17.77%3 810
KADOKAWA CORPORATION62.35%3 553