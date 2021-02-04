All systems go for the compact electric car from Mercedes-EQ: The EQA is now available for order

Environmental bonus of 9000 euros makes the EQA particularly attractive in Germany

Stuttgart. EQA is the name of the entry-level model from the all-electric world of Mercedes-EQ. Prices in Germany start at 47,540.50 euros[i] for the EQA 250 (combined power consumption: 15.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km)[ii] with 140 kW. Other variants for specific customer requirements will follow: these will include on the one hand a series of even more athletic all-wheel-drive models with an additional electric powertrain (eATS) and an output of 200 kW or more, and on the other hand a version with a range of more than 500 kilometres (WLTP). The EQA comes with one year of Mercedes me Charge included. For Mercedes me Charge customers in Europe, this includes 'green charging' during this period at no extra cost. The EQA is available to order with immediate effect, with the first models reaching retailers in the spring.

Mercedes-Benz and the German federal government support the shift to electric mobility: based on the net list price of under 40,000 euros for the EQA 250, an innovation premium of 9000 euros (government share: 6000 euros, Mercedes-Benz share: 3000 euros) is possible1. With this, the EQA costs 37,970.50 euros in Germany, including VAT. If the EQA is used as a company car, only a quarter of the gross list price is subject to taxation for private use. The Mercedes-Benz Bank offers attractive financing and leasing terms for both private and business customers. The EQA 250 with Business Package is available on a leasing basis for business customers from 399 euros[iii] a month.

The comprehensive standard specification of the EQA includes such features as LED High Performance headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist, the EASY-PACK tailgate with electrically operated opening and closing, 18-inch light-alloy wheels, ambient lighting with 64 colours, a double cup holder, luxury seats with four-way adjustable lumbar support, a reversing camera for added convenience and a better overview when manoeuvring, and a multifunction sports steering wheel in leather. Also included as standard are the intuitively operated infotainment system MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) and the Navigation with Electric Intelligence system.

With 'green charging', Mercedes me Charge supplies detailed guarantees of origin proving that the charging energy used with Mercedes me Charge is being fed into the grid from renewable sources. This means that EQA drivers can be 'green' when they charge at any of the 175,000 charging points across Europe, and further reduce the carbon footprint. The EQA comes with one year of Mercedes me Charge included. For Mercedes me Charge customers in Europe, this includes 'green charging' during this period at no extra cost.

Various available packages also allow Mercedes-EQ customers to charge at the IONITY fast charging stations at a discounted price of € 0.29/kWh. These include, for example, the Business Package EQ (1172.15 euros). Along with 'Remote and Charging Services Premium', this comprises the Connectivity Package Navigation (a combination of Mercedes me connect services and hard-disc navigation), Traffic Sign Assist, heated seats for the driver and front passenger, Smartphone Integration and pre-installation for the digital key handover.

Colour coding: Electric Art and Edition 1 with details specific to Mercedes-EQ

The EQA is available as an option in the Electric Art variant (940.10 euros) specific to Mercedes-EQ. Highlights of colour in sophisticated rosé gold are used in the upholstery and on the air vents, while the trim element is back-lit. The equipment line also includes special 18-inch light-alloy wheels.

For a limited period only after the market launch, an Edition 1 model will be available (8520.40 euros extra). The exterior of this limited-edition special model combines elements of the Night Package with AMG bodystyling. The sporty look is rounded off by 20-inch wheels. In the interior, the back-lit trim panel, along with blue decorative topstitching in the seats and doors, provide additional highlights. A complex pattern of perforations in the leather seats allows glimpses of a fabric in the hallmark Mercedes-EQ colour Pure Blue.

Individually specified: useful packages and options

With the EQA, Mercedes has significantly reduced the complexity of the offering. Instead of having to decide between over 100 individual options, customers have a choice of three pre-configured packages based on real usage:

The Advanced Package (2570.40 euros, included in Edition 1) adds a series of comfort and safety features to the standard specification of the EQA. In the interior, two 10.25-inch displays meld together to form a Widescreen Cockpit. The driver is supported by Blind Spot Assist, the Mirror Package and the Parking Package with reversing camera.

Flexibly integrated: the production facility in Rastatt

Production of the EQA at the Mercedes-Benz Rastatt plant began in 2020. As is the case with the

Mercedes-EQ models already on the market - the EQC (combined power consumption: 21.5 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km)3 from Bremen and Beijing and the EQV (combined power consumption: 26.4-26.3 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km)3 from Vitoria (Spain) - the EQA is built on the same line as vehicles with conventional or hybrid drive systems. This means that all five models produced in Rastatt are now electrified: in addition to the all-electric EQA, the Mercedes-Benz Rastatt plant produces the A-Class, A-Class Saloon, B-Class and the compact GLA SUV - with conventional combustion engines as well as with plug-in hybrid drive systems.

The Mercedes-Benz Rastatt plant is therefore playing an important role along the way to delivering a carbon-neutral vehicle fleet and in the strategic electric vehicle initiative of Mercedes Benz AG. 2021 will see the start of production of the EQA by the German-Chinese production joint venture Beijing Benz Automotive Co. Ltd. (BBAC) in Beijing for the Chinese market.

The battery systems for the EQA are supplied by the Mercedes-Benz subsidiary Accumotive in the German town of Kamenz. The battery plant in the Polish town of Jawor is also gearing up for the production of battery systems for the compact Mercedes-EQ models.

[i] All prices shown in this press release: manufacturer's recommended retail price in Germany, including 19 % VAT

[ii] The power consumption and the range have been determined on the basis of Commission Regulation (EC) 692/2008. The power consumption is dependent upon the vehicle configuration. Further information about the official fuel consumption and the official specific CO 2 emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the 'Leitfaden über den Kraftstoffverbrauch, die CO 2 -Emissionen und den Stromverbrauch neuer Personenkraftwagen' [Guide on the fuel economy, CO2 emissions and power consumption of all new passenger car models], which is available free of charge at all sales outlets and from DAT Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH (www.dat.de).

[iii] Example of a leasing arrangement for business customers from Mercedes­-Benz Leasing GmbH, Siemensstrasse 7, 70469 Stuttgart, Germany, as at 4 February 2021. The leasing offer is valid for orders placed by 31 March 2021, while stocks last. The leasing example is based on the manufacturer's recommended retail price of 40,935 euros for the Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 with Business Package, plus local delivery costs, minus a subsidy of 3000 euros from Mercedes-Benz AG, a special leasing payment of 6000 euros and a lease term of 36 months. All figure quoted in euros are subject to the addition of VAT. The special leasing payment of 6000 euros corresponds to the government's innovation premium. The special leasing payment is an optional one-off payment at the commencement of the contract, which reduces the level of the monthly leasing instalments. There is a possibility of reimbursement of part of the special leasing payment of 6000 euros as an innovation premium from the government following proof of registration (application and evidence of use to be submitted to BAFA, the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control by the lessee). The innovation premium of 6000 euros paid by the federal government is granted for eligible electric vehicles first registered after 3 June 2020 and up until 31 December 2021.