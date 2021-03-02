Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Betting on death of petrol cars, Volvo to go all electric by 2030

03/02/2021 | 12:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Polestar electric vehicle for export is seen in front of Volvo sport utility vehicles at a Geely plant in Taizhou

LONDON (Reuters) - Volvo's entire car line-up will be fully electric by 2030, the Chinese-owned company said on Tuesday, joining a growing number of carmakers planning to phase out fossil-fuel engines by the end of this decade.

"I am totally convinced there will no customers who really want to stay with a petrol engine," Volvo Chief Executive Håkan Samuelsson told reporters when asked about future demand for electric vehicles. "We are convinced that an electric car is more attractive for customers."

The Swedish carmaker said 50% of its global sales should be fully-electric cars by 2025 and the other half hybrid models.

Owned by Hangzhou-based Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Volvo said it will launch a new family of electric cars in the next few years, all of which will be sold online only. Volvo will unveil its second all-electric model, the C40, later on Tuesday.

Samuelsson said Volvo will include wireless upgrades and fixes for its new electric models - an approach pioneered by electric carmaker Tesla Inc.

Carmakers are racing to switch to zero-emission models as they face CO2 emissions targets in Europe and China, plus looming bans in some countries on fossil fuel vehicles.

Last month, Ford Motor Co said its line-up in Europe will be fully electric by 2030, while Tata Motors unit Jaguar Land Rover said its luxury Jaguar brand will be entirely electric by 2025 and the carmaker will launch electric models of its entire line-up by 2030.

And last November, luxury carmaker Bentley, owned by Germany's Volkswagen, said its models will be all electric by 2030.

Electrification is expensive for carmakers and as electric vehicles have fewer moving parts, employment in the auto industry is expected to shrink.

Last week, the head of Daimler AG'sDE> truck division said going electric will cost thousands of jobs in the company's powertrain plants in Germany.

Volvo said it will invest heavily in online sales channels to "radically reduce" the complexity of its model line-up and provide customers with transparent pricing.

The carmaker's global network of 2,400 traditional bricks-and-mortar dealers will remain open to service vehicles and to help customers make online orders.

Via volvocars.com customers will be able to choose from a simplified range of pre-configured electric Volvos for quick delivery - but they will still be able to order custom-made models.

(Reporting By Nick Carey; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Nick Carey and Helena Soderpalm


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO 1.90% 220.4 Delayed Quote.13.73%
DAIMLER AG 0.54% 66.61 Delayed Quote.15.26%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 1.58% 328.1 End-of-day quote.78.61%
TESLA, INC. 6.36% 718.43 Delayed Quote.1.81%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.62% 175.82 Delayed Quote.15.35%
All news about DAIMLER AG
12:15aBetting on death of petrol cars, Volvo to go all electric by 2030
RE
03/01To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?
RE
03/01DAIMLER  : Volvo Acquires Forms JV With Daimler Truck
MT
03/01DGAP-PVR  : Daimler AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
03/01DAIMLER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
03/01DGAP-PVR  : Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
DJ
03/01DAIMLER  : Mulberry Schools Trust and Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix host first Mulber..
PU
03/01DAIMLER  : Unimog trade fair world premiere
PU
03/01YET ANOTHER SAFETY FEATURE TO MARK T : A reliable partner for 25 years: the Merc..
PU
02/28How Europe Became the World's Biggest Electric-Car Market -- and Why It Might..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 169 B 203 B 203 B
Net income 2021 7 900 M 9 497 M 9 497 M
Net cash 2021 14 011 M 16 842 M 16 842 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,95x
Yield 2021 4,23%
Capitalization 71 262 M 85 930 M 85 664 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 288 481
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 73,68 €
Last Close Price 66,61 €
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG15.26%85 930
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.40%206 396
VOLKSWAGEN AG15.35%112 325
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY26.18%73 962
BMW AG-0.18%55 935
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.4.88%47 136
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ