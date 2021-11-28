Chip shortage to cost Daimler Truck billions in revenues - Automobilwoche

The world's largest commercial vehicle maker, to be spun off from Daimler on Dec. 10, has outlined cost-cutting measure aimed at boosting profit margins as it struggles with chip shortages hurting the entire sector.

Daum said there would be a significant financial hit.

"It is a huge sum," Daum told Automobilwoche, saying the company would sell a "mid five-digit number" fewer vehicles than it could have.

With an average price of 100,000 euros ($113,170) per vehicle, this means several billion euros in lost revenues, reported Automobilwoche.

"We also have many vehicles sitting in the factory where just one part is missing. These deliveries are a priority because they are already sold," said Daum.

He also told Automobilwoche that supply problems are likely to continue in 2022.

($1 = 0.8836 euros)

