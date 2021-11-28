Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chip shortage to cost Daimler Truck billions in revenues - Automobilwoche

11/28/2021 | 10:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Daimler logo is seen before the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Daimler Truck Chief Martin Daum expects the global chip shortage to hit revenues by several billion euros this year and sees the problem continuing into next year, Automobilwoche reported on Sunday.

The world's largest commercial vehicle maker, to be spun off from Daimler on Dec. 10, has outlined cost-cutting measure aimed at boosting profit margins as it struggles with chip shortages hurting the entire sector.

Daum said there would be a significant financial hit.

"It is a huge sum," Daum told Automobilwoche, saying the company would sell a "mid five-digit number" fewer vehicles than it could have.

With an average price of 100,000 euros ($113,170) per vehicle, this means several billion euros in lost revenues, reported Automobilwoche.

"We also have many vehicles sitting in the factory where just one part is missing. These deliveries are a priority because they are already sold," said Daum.

He also told Automobilwoche that supply problems are likely to continue in 2022.

($1 = 0.8836 euros)

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
All news about DAIMLER AG
10:22aChip shortage to cost Daimler Truck billions in revenues - Automobilwoche
RE
11/26SPLIT OF DAIMLER INTO TWO INDEPENDEN : Daimler Truck transfers historical Mercedes-Benz co..
AQ
11/26Carmakers get inventive as global chip crisis bites
RE
11/26Carmakers get inventive as global chip crisis bites
RE
11/26Daimler Expects Strong China Sales Will Continue in 2022, Local Head Says
MT
11/26Daimler Forecasts 'Strong' Sales In China For 2022 Despite Competition
MT
11/25Business responds to German coalition deal
RE
11/25China to remain 'super market' into next year - Daimler China chief
RE
11/25UK software firm Blue Prism agrees to Vista's $1.63 bln final takeover offer
RE
11/25Pod Point Wins UK EV-Charger Supplier Contract With Mercedes-Benz
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAIMLER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 168 B 190 B 190 B
Net income 2021 12 740 M 14 419 M 14 419 M
Net cash 2021 23 340 M 26 417 M 26 417 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,90x
Yield 2021 5,17%
Capitalization 88 968 M 101 B 101 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 289 282
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 83,16 €
Average target price 101,32 €
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG43.90%100 676
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION30.36%253 480
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.56%124 607
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY44.50%87 358
FORD MOTOR COMPANY124.69%78 926
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED27.07%70 014