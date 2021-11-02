Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/02 09:38:34 am
85.815 EUR   -1.34%
09:27aDAIMLER AG : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
09:00aDAIMLER AG : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08:08aFrom Boeing to Mercedes, a U.S. worker rebellion swells over vaccine mandates
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DAIMLER AG : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating

11/02/2021 | 09:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DZ Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about DAIMLER AG
09:27aDAIMLER AG : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
09:00aDAIMLER AG : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08:08aFrom Boeing to Mercedes, a U.S. worker rebellion swells over vaccine mandates
RE
04:08aDAIMLER AG : Release according to -4-
DJ
04:08aDAIMLER AG : Release according to -3-
DJ
04:08aDAIMLER AG : Release according to -2-
DJ
04:08aDAIMLER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
DJ
04:08aDAIMLER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
EQ
11/01Tesla opens charging network to other EVs for the first time
RE
11/01Tesla opens charging network to other EVs for the first time
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAIMLER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 169 B 196 B 196 B
Net income 2021 12 623 M 14 643 M 14 643 M
Net cash 2021 23 204 M 26 918 M 26 918 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,29x
Yield 2021 5,02%
Capitalization 93 054 M 108 B 108 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 289 282
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 86,98 €
Average target price 99,60 €
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG50.51%107 839
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION28.82%248 772
VOLKSWAGEN AG27.71%144 869
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY33.26%80 564
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED24.06%76 071
FORD MOTOR COMPANY104.21%71 733