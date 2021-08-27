Log in
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DAIMLER AG : Gets a Buy rating from RBC

08/27/2021
RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 106.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 171 B 202 B 202 B
Net income 2021 12 612 M 14 871 M 14 871 M
Net cash 2021 22 431 M 26 449 M 26 449 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,94x
Yield 2021 5,95%
Capitalization 75 638 M 89 185 M 89 186 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 289 643
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 70,70 €
Average target price 94,80 €
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG22.34%88 954
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION18.89%240 686
VOLKSWAGEN AG31.22%146 506
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY16.76%70 583
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED25.94%67 633
BMW AG7.91%59 766