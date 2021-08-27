DAIMLER AG : Gets a Buy rating from RBC

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
Hydrogen
The SPAC
Luxury
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Fintechs
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Daimler AG
News
Summary
DAI
DE0007100000
DAIMLER AG
(DAI)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
08/27 03:02:01 pm
71.305
EUR
+0.86%
02:21p
DAIMLER AG
: Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
08/26
PRESS RELEASE
: Novem Group S.A.: Q1 2021/22 results showed strong revenue recovery from Covid-19 affected quarter last year
DJ
08/25
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE
: Kering, Delta Air Lines, Pfizer, Moderna, Sony...
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
DAIMLER AG : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
08/27/2021 | 02:21pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 106.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about DAIMLER AG
02:21p
DAIMLER AG
: Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
08/26
PRESS RELEASE
: Novem Group S.A.: Q1 2021/22 results showed strong revenue recov..
DJ
08/25
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE
: Kering, Delta Air Lines, Pfizer, Moderna, Sony...
08/24
DAIMLER
: Mercedes-Benz to focus its development organisation with new Chief Sof..
PU
08/24
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL
: German regulator BaFin rejects insider trading sus..
RE
08/24
Mercedes-Benz Chief Technology Officer to Leave Company
DJ
08/23
AB Volvo buys Chinese truck business for about $125.7 million
RE
08/19
VW might have to cut production further due to chip shortage
RE
08/18
ALPHABET
: Ryder will manage Waymo autonomous truck fleets
RE
08/18
DAIMLER
: Great Wall enters Brazil with purchase of Daimler factory
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAIMLER AG
02:21p
DAIMLER AG
: Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
08/11
DAIMLER AG
: Buy rating from Barclays
MD
08/09
DAIMLER AG
: Reduced to Neutral by Jefferies
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
171 B
202 B
202 B
Net income 2021
12 612 M
14 871 M
14 871 M
Net cash 2021
22 431 M
26 449 M
26 449 M
P/E ratio 2021
5,94x
Yield 2021
5,95%
Capitalization
75 638 M
89 185 M
89 186 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,31x
EV / Sales 2022
0,27x
Nbr of Employees
289 643
Free-Float
81,4%
More Financials
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
70,70 €
Average target price
94,80 €
Spread / Average Target
34,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius
Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm
Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer
Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG
22.34%
88 954
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
18.89%
240 686
VOLKSWAGEN AG
31.22%
146 506
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
16.76%
70 583
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED
25.94%
67 633
BMW AG
7.91%
59 766
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master