Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/23 05:14:08 am
48.978 EUR   +2.24%
04:40aEUROPE : European stocks rebound as banks, autos rally
RE
04:38aEuropean stocks rebound as banks, autos rally
RE
04:38aDAIMLER AG : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DAIMLER AG : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 04:38am EDT

UBS confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price is still set at EUR 50.

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG 2.02% 48.905 Delayed Quote.-2.97%
UBS GROUP AG 1.25% 11.395 Delayed Quote.-8.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DAIMLER AG
04:40aEUROPE : European stocks rebound as banks, autos rally
RE
04:38aEuropean stocks rebound as banks, autos rally
RE
04:38aDAIMLER AG : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
03:45aDAIMLER : Zwischenbericht Q3 2020
PU
03:40aDAIMLER : Interim Report Q3 2020
PU
03:40aDAIMLER : Q3 2020 Fact Sheet
PU
03:35aDAIMLER : Capital Market Presentation Q3 2020
PU
03:32aDAIMLER : Automaker Daimler rebounds after lockdowns, raises outlook
AQ
03:32aDAIMLER : Automaker Daimler rebounds after lockdowns, raises outlook
AQ
03:25aDaimler lifts 2020 profit outlook as Mercedes-Benz margins rebound
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 151 B 178 B 178 B
Net income 2020 1 300 M 1 534 M 1 534 M
Net cash 2020 11 944 M 14 095 M 14 095 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,9x
Yield 2020 1,06%
Capitalization 51 251 M 60 630 M 60 479 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 293 688
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 52,93 €
Last Close Price 47,91 €
Spread / Highest target 58,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Kaellenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG-2.97%60 630
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.70%185 770
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.92%84 674
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY2.21%53 537
BMW AG-12.48%48 841
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-17.36%42 192
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group