DGAP-AFR : Daimler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Daimler AG / Preliminary
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Daimler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports
according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2021-01-12 / 10:51
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according
to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Daimler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:
*Report Type: Annual financial report*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 18, 2021
Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/ergebnis2020
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 18, 2021
Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/results2020
*Report Type: Annual financial report of the group*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 18, 2021
Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/ergebnis2020
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 18, 2021
Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/results2020
*Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 21, 2021
Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/q221d
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 21, 2021
Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/q221e
2021-01-12 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Daimler AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.daimler.com
End of News DGAP News Service
1159988 2021-01-12
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 12, 2021 04:52 ET (09:52 GMT)