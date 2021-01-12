Log in
DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
DGAP-AFR : Daimler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

01/12/2021 | 04:53am EST
 DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Daimler AG / Preliminary 
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements 
Daimler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports 
according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
 
2021-01-12 / 10:51 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according 
to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Daimler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be 
disclosed: 
 
*Report Type: Annual financial report* 
 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: February 18, 2021 
Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/ergebnis2020 
 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: February 18, 2021 
Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/results2020 
 
*Report Type: Annual financial report of the group* 
 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: February 18, 2021 
Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/ergebnis2020 
 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: February 18, 2021 
Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/results2020 
 
*Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)* 
 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: July 21, 2021 
Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/q221d 
 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: July 21, 2021 
Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/q221e 
 
2021-01-12 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  Daimler AG 
          Mercedesstrasse 120 
          70372 Stuttgart 
          Germany 
Internet: www.daimler.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1159988 2021-01-12

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2021 04:52 ET (09:52 GMT)

