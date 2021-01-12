DGAP-AFR : Daimler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Daimler AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Daimler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-01-12 / 10:51 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Daimler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: *Report Type: Annual financial report* Language: German Date of disclosure: February 18, 2021 Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/ergebnis2020 Language: English Date of disclosure: February 18, 2021 Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/results2020 *Report Type: Annual financial report of the group* Language: German Date of disclosure: February 18, 2021 Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/ergebnis2020 Language: English Date of disclosure: February 18, 2021 Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/results2020 *Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)* Language: German Date of disclosure: July 21, 2021 Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/q221d Language: English Date of disclosure: July 21, 2021 Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/q221e 2021-01-12 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Daimler AG Mercedesstrasse 120 70372 Stuttgart Germany Internet: www.daimler.com End of News DGAP News Service 1159988 2021-01-12

