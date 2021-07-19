DGAP-CMS : Daimler AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler AG / Issuing condition amendments concerning securities according to § 50 Para. 1, No. 1b of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] Daimler AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-07-19 / 12:12 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 1b WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daimler AG DE000A289RN6 DE000A289XJ2 Notification pursuant to Section 50 para. 1 no. 1 lit. b) of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) Substitution of DAIMLER AG by DAIMLER INTERNATIONAL FINANCE B.V. as issuer of the following Notes (together, the "Notes") which were issued under the Daimler Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme"): EUR 1,500,000,000 2.625 per cent. Notes due April 7, 2025 EUR 1,250,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due August 22, 2026 Daimler International Finance B.V., a wholly-owned direct subsidiary of Daimler AG whose registered office is situated at Ravenswade 4, 3439 LD Nieuwegein, The Netherlands, will replace Daimler AG, whose registered office is situated at Mercedesstraße 120, 70372 Stuttgart, Federal Republic of Germany, as issuer of the Notes (the "Substitution"). We draw to your attention and point out that: 1. Substitution With effect as of July 26, 2021 (the "Substitution Date") Daimler International Finance B.V. will be substituted in place of Daimler AG as issuer in accordance with § 10 (Substitution) of the terms and conditions of each series of Notes. 2. Detailed Information about the Substitution 2.1 Daimler AG and Daimler International Finance B.V. have agreed that with effect as of the Substitution Date, Daimler International Finance B.V. shall be substituted in place of Daimler AG as the issuer and obligor in respect of the obligations of Daimler AG arising from the Notes. 2.2 In connection with the Substitution Daimler AG has unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed pursuant to a guarantee (the "Guarantee") dated July 19, 2021 in favour of the holders of the Notes the due and punctual payment of the principal of, and interest on, the Notes and any other amounts which may be payable under the Notes. 2.3 Holders of the Notes may receive copies of the Guarantee free of charge from the issuing agent appointed in connection with the Notes and should address any such request to the following address: Citibank, N.A., London Branch Citigroup Centre Canada Square Canary Wharf London E14 5LB United Kingdom Attention: Paying Agent, Issuer Services 3. Substitution and Settlement of Due and Payable Notes With effect from the Substitution Date: 3.1 Daimler International Finance B.V. shall be substituted in place of Daimler AG as the issuer and obligor in respect of the obligations arising from the Notes; 3.2 Daimler International Finance B.V. shall assume all obligations of Daimler AG in its capacity as issuer arising from the Notes; 3.3 Daimler AG shall be released from any obligations in its capacity as issuer arising from the Notes; and 3.4 Daimler AG shall assume all obligations in its capacity as guarantor arising from the Guarantee. 4. Any correspondence in relation to the Notes on or after the Substitution Date should be addressed solely to Daimler International Finance B.V. at the address set out above. This notice is written in the German language and provided with an English language translation. The German text shall be binding and prevailing. The English language translation shall be non-binding. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-07-19 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Daimler AG Mercedesstrasse 120 70372 Stuttgart Germany Internet: www.daimler.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

