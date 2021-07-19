Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-CMS : Daimler AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/19/2021 | 06:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler AG / Issuing condition amendments concerning securities according to § 
50 Para. 1, No. 1b of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] 
Daimler AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of 
Europe-wide distribution 
2021-07-19 / 12:12 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 1b WpHG transmitted by DGAP 
- a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Daimler AG 
DE000A289RN6 
DE000A289XJ2 
Notification pursuant to Section 50 para. 1 no. 1 lit. b) of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz 
- WpHG) 
Substitution of 
DAIMLER AG 
by 
DAIMLER INTERNATIONAL FINANCE B.V. 
as issuer of the following Notes (together, the "Notes") 
which were issued under the 
Daimler Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme"): 
EUR 1,500,000,000 2.625 per cent. Notes due April 7, 2025 
EUR 1,250,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due August 22, 2026 
Daimler International Finance B.V., a wholly-owned direct subsidiary of Daimler AG whose registered office is situated 
at Ravenswade 4, 3439 LD Nieuwegein, The Netherlands, will replace Daimler AG, whose registered office is situated at 
Mercedesstraße 120, 70372 Stuttgart, Federal Republic of Germany, as issuer of the Notes (the "Substitution"). 
We draw to your attention and point out that: 
1. Substitution 
With effect as of July 26, 2021 (the "Substitution Date") Daimler International Finance B.V. will be substituted in 
place of Daimler AG as issuer in accordance with § 10 (Substitution) of the terms and conditions of each series of 
Notes. 
2. Detailed Information about the Substitution 
2.1 Daimler AG and Daimler International Finance B.V. have agreed that with effect as of the Substitution Date, Daimler 
International Finance B.V. shall be substituted in place of Daimler AG as the issuer and obligor in respect of the 
obligations of Daimler AG arising from the Notes. 
2.2 In connection with the Substitution Daimler AG has unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed pursuant to a 
guarantee (the "Guarantee") dated July 19, 2021 in favour of the holders of the Notes the due and punctual payment of 
the principal of, and interest on, the Notes and any other amounts which may be payable under the Notes. 
2.3 Holders of the Notes may receive copies of the Guarantee free of charge from the issuing agent appointed in 
connection with the Notes and should address any such request to the following address: 
Citibank, N.A., London Branch 
Citigroup Centre 
Canada Square 
Canary Wharf 
London E14 5LB 
United Kingdom 
Attention: Paying Agent, Issuer Services 
3. Substitution and Settlement of Due and Payable Notes 
With effect from the Substitution Date: 
3.1 Daimler International Finance B.V. shall be substituted in place of Daimler AG as the issuer and obligor in respect 
of the obligations arising from the Notes; 
3.2 Daimler International Finance B.V. shall assume all obligations of Daimler AG in its capacity as issuer arising 
from the Notes; 
3.3 Daimler AG shall be released from any obligations in its capacity as issuer arising from the Notes; and 
3.4 Daimler AG shall assume all obligations in its capacity as guarantor arising from the Guarantee. 
4. Any correspondence in relation to the Notes on or after the Substitution Date should be addressed solely to Daimler 
International Finance B.V. at the address set out above. 
This notice is written in the German language and provided with an English language translation. The German text shall 
be binding and prevailing. The English language translation shall be non-binding. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-07-19 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Daimler AG 
              Mercedesstrasse 120 
              70372 Stuttgart 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.daimler.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1219855 2021-07-19

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219855&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2021 06:12 ET (10:12 GMT)

All news about DAIMLER AG
06:13aDGAP-CMS : Daimler AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German S..
DJ
06:03aDAIMLER : Driving comfort upgrade for the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
PU
05:11aDAIMLER : supports population in flood areas
PU
02:33aDAIMLER : Mitsubishi Fuso announces its ambitions for CO2-neutrality across its ..
PU
02:24aFACTBOX : Automakers cutting back on rare earth magnets
RE
02:01aDAIMLER : BharatBenz increases customer reach with new dealership in the South
PU
07/18NEW WORLD RECORD FOR JAN FRODENO : The Mercedes-Benz Brand Ambassador wins his d..
PU
07/17DAIMLER : 2021 British Grand Prix - Saturday
PU
07/16DAIMLER : 2021 British Grand Prix - Friday
PU
07/16DAIMLER : honours steel supplier Big River Steel for sustainability
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 172 B 202 B 202 B
Net income 2021 12 053 M 14 194 M 14 194 M
Net cash 2021 19 524 M 22 991 M 22 991 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,37x
Yield 2021 5,43%
Capitalization 76 729 M 90 600 M 90 356 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 288 064
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 71,72 €
Average target price 92,60 €
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG24.10%99 369
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.99%246 448
VOLKSWAGEN AG36.24%152 568
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY33.19%87 475
BMW AG18.37%71 766
FORD MOTOR COMPANY54.84%60 633