DGAP-DD : Daimler AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 26.02.2021 / 16:56 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Ola Last name(s): Källenius 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daimler AG b) LEI 529900R27DL06UVNT076 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0007100000 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares due to a Phantom Share Program amounting up to EUR 123,829.20 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-26; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

