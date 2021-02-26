Log in
DGAP-DD : Daimler AG english

02/26/2021 | 10:57am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
26.02.2021 / 16:56 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Ola 
 
 Last name(s):  Källenius 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Daimler AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900R27DL06UVNT076 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0007100000 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Purchase of shares due to a Phantom Share Program amounting up to EUR 123,829.20 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 not numberable not numberable 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price          Aggregated volume 
 
 not numberable not numberable 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-02-26; UTC+1 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

26.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Daimler AG 
              Mercedesstrasse 120 
              70372 Stuttgart 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.daimler.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

64738 26.02.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2021 10:56 ET (15:56 GMT)

