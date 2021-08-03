DGAP-PVR : Daimler AG: Release according to -2

Log in
DGAP-PVR : Daimler AG: Release according to

08/03/2021
 Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A.                              %                                     %                      % 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Finance LLC                             %                                     %                      % 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley International                           %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley B.V.                                    %                                     %                      % 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                                %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney                            %                                     %                      % 
 LLC 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                                %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 E*TRADE Financial Holdings,                            %                                     %                      % 
 LLC 
 
 ETCM Holdings, LLC                                     %                                     %                      % 
 
 E*TRADE Securities LLC                                 %                                     %                      % 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley International                           %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings                           %                                     %                      % 
 Limited 
 
 Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley                          %                                     %                      % 
 Securities Co., Ltd. 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 Regarding sections 7.b.1 & 7.b.2, the put and call options marked with * amounting to a combined percentage of 10.26% 
 were not aggregated as they relate to collar transactions under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can 
 acquire 5.13% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once. 
 Date 
 
 
 02 Aug 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Daimler AG 
              Mercedesstrasse 120 
              70372 Stuttgart 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.daimler.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1223582 2021-08-03

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223582&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 03:53 ET (07:53 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 172 B 204 B 204 B
Net income 2021 12 489 M 14 826 M 14 826 M
Net cash 2021 22 431 M 26 630 M 26 630 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,47x
Yield 2021 5,44%
Capitalization 81 778 M 97 193 M 97 086 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 289 643
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 76,44 €
Average target price 93,12 €
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG32.27%97 193
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION26.05%249 571
VOLKSWAGEN AG34.99%148 280
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY36.96%82 456
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED42.11%72 238
BMW AG17.54%64 854