DGAP-PVR : Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name: Daimler AG
Street: Mercedesstrasse 120
Postal code: 70372
City: Stuttgart
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
27 Jul 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of
attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights
(total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
7.b.)
New 0.28 % 9.78 % 10.07 % 1069837447
Previous 0.23 % 8.11 % 8.35 % /
notification
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007100000 0 3044930 0.00 % 0.28 %
Total 3044930 0.28 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights
date period absolute in %
Equity Call Option From 20.08.2021 to at any time 28990480 2.71 %
15.12.2023
Right of recall over securities at any time at any time 2656641 0.25 %
lending agreements
Equity Call Option* From 17.12.2021 to at any time 3360000 0.31 %
15.12.2023
Total 35007121 3.27 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights
maturity date conversion period settlement absolute in %
Retail Structured From 02.02.2067 to at any time Cash 2210 0 %
Product 18.06.2071
Cash Settled Futures 17.09.2021 at any time Cash 5000 0 %
Note with Warrant Units 17.12.2021 at any time Cash 3558 0 %
Equity Call Option From 24.10.2022 to at any time Cash 3123661 0.29 %
02.05.2023
Equity Put Option From 24.10.2022 to at any time Cash 1860395 0.17 %
02.05.2023
Retail Structured 29.03.2022 at any time Cash 69 0 %
Product - Note
Equity Swap From 26.10.2021 to at any time Cash 4201104 0.39 %
03.06.2025
Compound Option From 10.12.2021 to at any time Cash 828982 0.08 %
03.06.2024
Equity Put Option From 17.09.2021 to at any time Physical 7973200 0.75 %
19.12.2025
Equity Call Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 10939896 1.02 %
Equity Call Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 16519920 1.54 %
Equity Call Option* 27.02.2025 at any time Physical 24177846 2.26 %
Equity Put Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 10939896 1.02 %
Equity Put Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 16519920 1.54 %
Equity Put Option* 27.02.2025 at any time Physical 24177846 2.26 %
Equity Put Option* From 17.12.2021 to at any time Physical 3360000 0.31 %
15.12.2023
Total 69635841 6.51 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other
undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through Total of both (if at
least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Services LLC
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International % % %
Holdings Inc.
Morgan Stanley International % % %
Limited
Morgan Stanley Investments % % %
(UK)
Morgan Stanley & Co. % 7.05 % 7.13 %
International plc
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
