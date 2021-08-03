DGAP-PVR : Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-08-03 / 09:53 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: Daimler AG Street: Mercedesstrasse 120 Postal code: 70372 City: Stuttgart Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076 2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 27 Jul 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 0.28 % 9.78 % 10.07 % 1069837447 Previous 0.23 % 8.11 % 8.35 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007100000 0 3044930 0.00 % 0.28 % Total 3044930 0.28 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights date period absolute in % Equity Call Option From 20.08.2021 to at any time 28990480 2.71 % 15.12.2023 Right of recall over securities at any time at any time 2656641 0.25 % lending agreements Equity Call Option* From 17.12.2021 to at any time 3360000 0.31 % 15.12.2023 Total 35007121 3.27 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights maturity date conversion period settlement absolute in % Retail Structured From 02.02.2067 to at any time Cash 2210 0 % Product 18.06.2071 Cash Settled Futures 17.09.2021 at any time Cash 5000 0 % Note with Warrant Units 17.12.2021 at any time Cash 3558 0 % Equity Call Option From 24.10.2022 to at any time Cash 3123661 0.29 % 02.05.2023 Equity Put Option From 24.10.2022 to at any time Cash 1860395 0.17 % 02.05.2023 Retail Structured 29.03.2022 at any time Cash 69 0 % Product - Note Equity Swap From 26.10.2021 to at any time Cash 4201104 0.39 % 03.06.2025 Compound Option From 10.12.2021 to at any time Cash 828982 0.08 % 03.06.2024 Equity Put Option From 17.09.2021 to at any time Physical 7973200 0.75 % 19.12.2025 Equity Call Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 10939896 1.02 % Equity Call Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 16519920 1.54 % Equity Call Option* 27.02.2025 at any time Physical 24177846 2.26 % Equity Put Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 10939896 1.02 % Equity Put Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 16519920 1.54 % Equity Put Option* 27.02.2025 at any time Physical 24177846 2.26 % Equity Put Option* From 17.12.2021 to at any time Physical 3360000 0.31 % 15.12.2023 Total 69635841 6.51 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through Total of both (if at least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Services LLC - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International % % % Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley International % % % Limited Morgan Stanley Investments % % % (UK) Morgan Stanley & Co. % 7.05 % 7.13 % International plc - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc.

