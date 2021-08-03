Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/03/2021 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG 
Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-08-03 / 09:53 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           Daimler AG 
 
 Street:                         Mercedesstrasse 120 
 
 Postal code:                    70372 
 
 City:                           Stuttgart 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900R27DL06UVNT076 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Morgan Stanley 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 27 Jul 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               0.28 %                     9.78 %      10.07 %                           1069837447 
 
 Previous                          0.23 %                     8.11 %       8.35 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0007100000               0        3044930         0.00 %         0.28 % 
 
 Total                    3044930                       0.28 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument                     Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion     Voting rights  Voting rights 
                                        date                   period                          absolute           in % 
 
 Equity Call Option                     From 20.08.2021 to     at any time                     28990480         2.71 % 
                                        15.12.2023 
 
 Right of recall over securities        at any time            at any time                      2656641         0.25 % 
 lending agreements 
 
 Equity Call Option*                    From 17.12.2021 to     at any time                      3360000         0.31 % 
                                        15.12.2023 
 
                                                               Total                           35007121         3.27 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument      Expiration or        Exercise or          Cash or physical       Voting rights Voting rights 
                         maturity date        conversion period    settlement                  absolute          in % 
 
 Retail Structured       From 02.02.2067 to   at any time          Cash                            2210           0 % 
 Product                 18.06.2071 
 
 Cash Settled Futures    17.09.2021           at any time          Cash                            5000           0 % 
 
 Note with Warrant Units 17.12.2021           at any time          Cash                            3558           0 % 
 
 Equity Call Option      From 24.10.2022 to   at any time          Cash                         3123661        0.29 % 
                         02.05.2023 
 
 Equity Put Option       From 24.10.2022 to   at any time          Cash                         1860395        0.17 % 
                         02.05.2023 
 
 Retail Structured       29.03.2022           at any time          Cash                              69           0 % 
 Product - Note 
 
 Equity Swap             From 26.10.2021 to   at any time          Cash                         4201104        0.39 % 
                         03.06.2025 
 
 Compound Option         From 10.12.2021 to   at any time          Cash                          828982        0.08 % 
                         03.06.2024 
 
 Equity Put Option       From 17.09.2021 to   at any time          Physical                     7973200        0.75 % 
                         19.12.2025 
 
 Equity Call Option*     21.02.2024           at any time          Physical                    10939896        1.02 % 
 
 Equity Call Option*     21.02.2024           at any time          Physical                    16519920        1.54 % 
 
 Equity Call Option*     27.02.2025           at any time          Physical                    24177846        2.26 % 
 
 Equity Put Option*      21.02.2024           at any time          Physical                    10939896        1.02 % 
 
 Equity Put Option*      21.02.2024           at any time          Physical                    16519920        1.54 % 
 
 Equity Put Option*      27.02.2025           at any time          Physical                    24177846        2.26 % 
 
 Equity Put Option*      From 17.12.2021 to   at any time          Physical                     3360000        0.31 % 
                         15.12.2023 
 
                                                                   Total                       69635841        6.51 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                           % of voting rights (if at            % of voting rights through   Total of both (if at 
                                        least 3% or more)  instruments (if at least 5% or more)      least 5% or more) 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                                %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Services LLC 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                                %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC                               %                                     %                      % 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley International                           %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley International                           %                                     %                      % 
 Limited 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investments                             %                                     %                      % 
 (UK) 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co.                                   %                                7.05 %                 7.13 % 
 International plc 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                                %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC                               %                                     %                      % 
 
 Prime Dealer Services Corp.                            %                                     %                      % 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                                %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings, Inc.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 03:53 ET (07:53 GMT)

All news about DAIMLER AG
03:54aDGAP-PVR : Daimler AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
03:54aDAIMLER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
03:54aDGAP-PVR : Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
DJ
02:01aPRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -19-
DJ
02:01aPRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -5-
DJ
08/02Ferrari boss has no fears over electric future
RE
08/02EUROPE : M&A rush, strong earnings see European stocks close at new highs
RE
08/02ELECTRIC DRIVE COMPONENTS FOR THE PO : Key points agreed for future orientation ..
AQ
08/02DAIMLER : DICV Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer
PU
08/02DAIMLER AG : Receives a Buy rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 172 B 204 B 204 B
Net income 2021 12 489 M 14 826 M 14 826 M
Net cash 2021 22 431 M 26 630 M 26 630 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,47x
Yield 2021 5,44%
Capitalization 81 778 M 97 193 M 97 086 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 289 643
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 76,44 €
Average target price 93,12 €
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG32.27%97 193
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION26.05%249 571
VOLKSWAGEN AG34.99%148 280
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY36.96%82 456
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED42.11%72 238
BMW AG17.54%64 854