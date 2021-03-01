DGAP-PVR : Daimler AG: Release according to -2

Log in
DGAP-PVR : Daimler AG: Release according to

03/01/2021
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                                %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investment                              %                                     %                      % 
 Management Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Alternative                             %                                     %                      % 
 Investments LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley AIP GP LP                               %                                     %                      % 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                                %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A.                              %                                     %                      % 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Finance LLC                             %                                     %                      % 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley International                           %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley B.V.                                    %                                     %                      % 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                                %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney                            %                                     %                      % 
 LLC 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                                %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 E*TRADE Financial Holdings,                            %                                     %                      % 
 LLC 
 
 ETCM Holdings, LLC                                     %                                     %                      % 
 
 E*TRADE Securities LLC                                 %                                     %                      % 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley International                           %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings                           %                                     %                      % 
 Limited 
 
 Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley                          %                                     %                      % 
 Securities Co., Ltd. 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 Regarding sections 7.b.1 & 7.b.2, the put and call options marked with * amounting to a combined percentage of 1.15% 
 were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can 
 acquire 1.15% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once. 
 Date 
 
 
 25 Feb 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-01 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Daimler AG 
              Mercedesstrasse 120 
              70372 Stuttgart 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.daimler.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1172099 2021-03-01

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2021 10:03 ET (15:03 GMT)

