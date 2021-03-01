DGAP-PVR : Daimler AG: Release according to -2

- % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley Investment % % % Management Inc. Morgan Stanley Alternative % % % Investments LLC Morgan Stanley AIP GP LP % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Finance LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International % % % Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley B.V. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney % % % LLC - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. E*TRADE Financial Holdings, % % % LLC ETCM Holdings, LLC % % % E*TRADE Securities LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International % % % Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings % % % Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley % % % Securities Co., Ltd. 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Regarding sections 7.b.1 & 7.b.2, the put and call options marked with * amounting to a combined percentage of 1.15% were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 1.15% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once. Date 25 Feb 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

