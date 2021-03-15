DGAP-PVR : Daimler AG: Release according to -2

- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley Investment % % %
Management Inc.
Morgan Stanley Alternative % % %
Investments LLC
Morgan Stanley AIP GP LP % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Finance LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International % % %
Holdings Inc.
Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney % % %
LLC
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
E*TRADE Financial Holdings, % % %
LLC
ETCM Holdings, LLC % % %
E*TRADE Securities LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International % % %
Holdings Inc.
Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings % % %
Limited
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley % % %
Securities Co., Ltd.
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Regarding sections 7.b.1 & 7.b.2, the put and call options marked with * amounting to a combined percentage of 1.15%
were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can
acquire 1.15% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.
Date
12 March 2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Daimler AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.daimler.com
