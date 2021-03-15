Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : Daimler AG: Release according to -2-

03/15/2021 | 02:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                                %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investment                              %                                     %                      % 
 Management Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Alternative                             %                                     %                      % 
 Investments LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley AIP GP LP                               %                                     %                      % 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                                %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A.                              %                                     %                      % 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Finance LLC                             %                                     %                      % 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley International                           %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley B.V.                                    %                                     %                      % 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                                %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney                            %                                     %                      % 
 LLC 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                                %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 E*TRADE Financial Holdings,                            %                                     %                      % 
 LLC 
 
 ETCM Holdings, LLC                                     %                                     %                      % 
 
 E*TRADE Securities LLC                                 %                                     %                      % 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley International                           %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings                           %                                     %                      % 
 Limited 
 
 Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley                          %                                     %                      % 
 Securities Co., Ltd. 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 Regarding sections 7.b.1 & 7.b.2, the put and call options marked with * amounting to a combined percentage of 1.15% 
 were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can 
 acquire 1.15% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once. 
 Date 
 
 
 12 March 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-15 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Daimler AG 
              Mercedesstrasse 120 
              70372 Stuttgart 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.daimler.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1175789 2021-03-15

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2021 14:52 ET (18:52 GMT)

All news about DAIMLER AG
03:16pDAIMLER  : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with the objec..
PU
02:53pDGAP-PVR  : Daimler AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
02:47pDGAP-PVR  : Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
DJ
02:47pDAIMLER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
12:16pTESLA  : Elon Musk Gets New Title of 'Technoking of Tesla' -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:02pVolkswagen to Invest in Six EV Battery Gigafactories in Europe by 2030 -- Upd..
DJ
08:47aTHE MERCEDES STAR OF THE RAILWAY STA : a Stuttgart landmark is moving temporaril..
PU
03/14DAIMLER  : 2021 Pre-Season Test, Day 3
PU
03/13DAIMLER  : 2021 Pre-Season Test, Day 2
PU
03/12DAIMLER  : 2021 Pre-Season Test, Day 1
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 169 B 202 B 202 B
Net income 2021 7 991 M 9 531 M 9 531 M
Net cash 2021 14 136 M 16 860 M 16 860 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,39x
Yield 2021 3,95%
Capitalization 74 974 M 89 468 M 89 422 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 288 481
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 76,42 €
Last Close Price 70,72 €
Spread / Highest target 35,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG22.37%90 361
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.81%208 929
VOLKSWAGEN AG24.80%128 187
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY42.32%85 388
BMW AG7.27%59 879
FORD MOTOR COMPANY52.10%53 195