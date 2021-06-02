DGAP-PVR : Daimler AG: Release according to -2

ML UK Capital Holdings Limited % % % Merrill Lynch International % % 5.06 % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Ad 7.b/8 The put and call options amounting to a percentage of 5,39% each were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction and a back-to-back collar transaction, respectively, under which, on a consolidated basis, Bank of America Corporation can acquire 5,39% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once. Date 01 Jun 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company: Daimler AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.daimler.com

1203712 2021-06-02

