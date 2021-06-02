Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : Daimler AG: Release according to -2-

06/02/2021

06/02/2021 | 07:43am EDT
 ML UK Capital Holdings Limited                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Merrill Lynch International                            %                                     %                 5.06 % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 Ad 7.b/8 The put and call options amounting to a percentage of 5,39% each were not aggregated as they relate to a 
 collar transaction and a back-to-back collar transaction, respectively, under which, on a consolidated basis, Bank of 
 America Corporation can acquire 5,39% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) 
 only once. 
 Date 
 
 
 01 Jun 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-06-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Daimler AG 
              Mercedesstrasse 120 
              70372 Stuttgart 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.daimler.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1203712 2021-06-02

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203712&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 07:42 ET (11:42 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 172 B 209 B 209 B
Net income 2021 11 050 M 13 455 M 13 455 M
Net cash 2021 19 589 M 23 853 M 23 853 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,44x
Yield 2021 4,94%
Capitalization 83 576 M 102 B 102 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 288 064
Free-Float 81,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 91,66 €
Last Close Price 78,12 €
Spread / Highest target 47,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG35.18%102 371
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION14.55%240 803
VOLKSWAGEN AG54.44%167 531
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY43.25%86 533
BMW AG23.23%71 029
FORD MOTOR COMPANY68.49%59 116