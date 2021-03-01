DGAP-PVR : Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-03-01 / 16:02 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: Daimler AG Street: Mercedesstrasse 120 Postal code: 70372 City: Stuttgart Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: Expiration of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 19 Feb 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 0.28 % 4.67 % 4.94 % 1069837447 Previous 0.31 % 4.75 % 5.05 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007100000 0 2958871 0.00 % 0.28 % Total 2958871 0.28 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights date period absolute in % Equity Call Option From 19.02.2021 to at any time 22385600 2.09 % 16.12.2022 Equity Call Option* From 19.03.2021 to at any time 1350000 0.13 % 15.12.2023 Right of recall over securities at any time at any time 2011298 0.19 % lending agreements Total 25746898 2.41 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights maturity date conversion period settlement absolute in % Retail Structured From 02.02.2067 to at any time Cash 3106 0 % Product 04.02.2071 Retail Structured From 21.05.2021 to at any time Cash 1307 0 % Product - Note 20.06.2022 Equity Swap From 26.10.2021 to at any time Cash 493891 0.05 % 03.06.2025 Compound Option From 21.05.2021 to at any time Cash 984459 0.09 % 30.01.2023 Equity Put Option From 19.03.2021 to at any time Physical 1782200 0.17 % 16.12.2022 Equity Put Option From 23.08.2021 to at any time Cash 4932455 0.46 % 02.05.2023 Equity Call Option From 23.08.2021 to at any time Cash 5035657 0.47 % 02.05.2023 Equity Call Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 10939896 1.02 % Equity Put Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 10939896 1.02 % Equity Put Option* From 19.03.2021 to at any time Physical 1350000 0.13 % 15.12.2023 Total 24172971 2.26 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through Total of both (if at least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Services LLC - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International % % % Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley International % % % Limited Morgan Stanley Investments % % % (UK) Morgan Stanley & Co. % % % International plc - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International % % % Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley Capital % % % (Luxembourg) S.A. - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital % % % Management, LLC Morgan Stanley Domestic % % % Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley Investment % % % Management Inc.

March 01, 2021 10:03 ET (15:03 GMT)