DGAP-PVR : Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2021-03-01 / 16:02
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name: Daimler AG
Street: Mercedesstrasse 120
Postal code: 70372
City: Stuttgart
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076
2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Expiration of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Feb 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of
attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights
(total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
7.b.)
New 0.28 % 4.67 % 4.94 % 1069837447
Previous 0.31 % 4.75 % 5.05 % /
notification
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007100000 0 2958871 0.00 % 0.28 %
Total 2958871 0.28 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights
date period absolute in %
Equity Call Option From 19.02.2021 to at any time 22385600 2.09 %
16.12.2022
Equity Call Option* From 19.03.2021 to at any time 1350000 0.13 %
15.12.2023
Right of recall over securities at any time at any time 2011298 0.19 %
lending agreements
Total 25746898 2.41 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights
maturity date conversion period settlement absolute in %
Retail Structured From 02.02.2067 to at any time Cash 3106 0 %
Product 04.02.2071
Retail Structured From 21.05.2021 to at any time Cash 1307 0 %
Product - Note 20.06.2022
Equity Swap From 26.10.2021 to at any time Cash 493891 0.05 %
03.06.2025
Compound Option From 21.05.2021 to at any time Cash 984459 0.09 %
30.01.2023
Equity Put Option From 19.03.2021 to at any time Physical 1782200 0.17 %
16.12.2022
Equity Put Option From 23.08.2021 to at any time Cash 4932455 0.46 %
02.05.2023
Equity Call Option From 23.08.2021 to at any time Cash 5035657 0.47 %
02.05.2023
Equity Call Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 10939896 1.02 %
Equity Put Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 10939896 1.02 %
Equity Put Option* From 19.03.2021 to at any time Physical 1350000 0.13 %
15.12.2023
Total 24172971 2.26 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other
undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through Total of both (if at
least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Services LLC
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International % % %
Holdings Inc.
Morgan Stanley International % % %
Limited
Morgan Stanley Investments % % %
(UK)
Morgan Stanley & Co. % % %
International plc
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International % % %
Holdings Inc.
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
(Luxembourg) S.A.
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley Investment % % %
Management Inc.
