DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
DGAP-PVR : Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/01/2021 | 10:04am EST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG 
Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-03-01 / 16:02 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           Daimler AG 
 
 Street:                         Mercedesstrasse 120 
 
 Postal code:                    70372 
 
 City:                           Stuttgart 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900R27DL06UVNT076 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               Expiration of financial instruments 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Morgan Stanley 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 19 Feb 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               0.28 %                     4.67 %       4.94 %                           1069837447 
 
 Previous                          0.31 %                     4.75 %       5.05 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0007100000               0        2958871         0.00 %         0.28 % 
 
 Total                    2958871                       0.28 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument                     Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion     Voting rights  Voting rights 
                                        date                   period                          absolute           in % 
 
 Equity Call Option                     From 19.02.2021 to     at any time                     22385600         2.09 % 
                                        16.12.2022 
 
 Equity Call Option*                    From 19.03.2021 to     at any time                      1350000         0.13 % 
                                        15.12.2023 
 
 Right of recall over securities        at any time            at any time                      2011298         0.19 % 
 lending agreements 
 
                                                               Total                           25746898         2.41 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument      Expiration or        Exercise or          Cash or physical       Voting rights Voting rights 
                         maturity date        conversion period    settlement                  absolute          in % 
 
 Retail Structured       From 02.02.2067 to   at any time          Cash                            3106           0 % 
 Product                 04.02.2071 
 
 Retail Structured       From 21.05.2021 to   at any time          Cash                            1307           0 % 
 Product - Note          20.06.2022 
 
 Equity Swap             From 26.10.2021 to   at any time          Cash                          493891        0.05 % 
                         03.06.2025 
 
 Compound Option         From 21.05.2021 to   at any time          Cash                          984459        0.09 % 
                         30.01.2023 
 
 Equity Put Option       From 19.03.2021 to   at any time          Physical                     1782200        0.17 % 
                         16.12.2022 
 
 Equity Put Option       From 23.08.2021 to   at any time          Cash                         4932455        0.46 % 
                         02.05.2023 
 
 Equity Call Option      From 23.08.2021 to   at any time          Cash                         5035657        0.47 % 
                         02.05.2023 
 
 Equity Call Option*     21.02.2024           at any time          Physical                    10939896        1.02 % 
 
 Equity Put Option*      21.02.2024           at any time          Physical                    10939896        1.02 % 
 
 Equity Put Option*      From 19.03.2021 to   at any time          Physical                     1350000        0.13 % 
                         15.12.2023 
 
                                                                   Total                       24172971        2.26 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                           % of voting rights (if at            % of voting rights through   Total of both (if at 
                                        least 3% or more)  instruments (if at least 5% or more)      least 5% or more) 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                                %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Services LLC 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                                %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC                               %                                     %                      % 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley International                           %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley International                           %                                     %                      % 
 Limited 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investments                             %                                     %                      % 
 (UK) 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co.                                   %                                     %                      % 
 International plc 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                                %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC                               %                                     %                      % 
 
 Prime Dealer Services Corp.                            %                                     %                      % 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley International                           %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                 %                                     %                      % 
 (Luxembourg) S.A. 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                                %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investment                              %                                     %                      % 
 Management Inc.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2021 10:03 ET (15:03 GMT)

