Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/12/2021 | 01:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG 
Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-05-12 / 19:10 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           Daimler AG 
 
 Street:                         Mercedesstrasse 120 
 
 Postal code:                    70372 
 
 City:                           Stuttgart 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900R27DL06UVNT076 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Morgan Stanley 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 05 May 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                      % of voting rights        % of voting rights  Total of both        Total number of voting rights 
                      attached to shares       through instruments           in %             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                         (total of 7.a.)  (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)  (7.a. + 7.b.) 
 
 New                              0.53 %                    4.71 %         5.24 %                           1069837447 
 
 Previous                         0.44 %                    4.56 % 4.996565800711                                    / 
 notification                                                                   % 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0007100000               0        5695013         0.00 %         0.53 % 
 
 Total                    5695013                       0.53 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument                     Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion     Voting rights  Voting rights 
                                        date                   period                          absolute           in % 
 
 Equity Call Option                     From 21.05.2021 to     at any time                     18075100         1.69 % 
                                        16.12.2022 
 
 Right of recall over securities        at any time            at any time                      2984491         0.28 % 
 lending agreements 
 
 Equity Call Option*                    From 17.12.2021 to     at any time                      1350000         0.13 % 
                                        15.12.2023 
 
                                                               Total                           22409591         2.09 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument      Expiration or        Exercise or          Cash or physical       Voting rights Voting rights 
                         maturity date        conversion period    settlement                  absolute          in % 
 
 Retail Structured       From 02.02.2067 to   at any time          Cash                             985           0 % 
 Product                 18.03.2071 
 
 Cash Settled Futures    18.06.2021           at any time          Cash                            5000           0 % 
 
 Retail Structured       From 21.05.2021 to   at any time          Cash                             880           0 % 
 Product - Note          20.06.2022 
 
 Equity Swap             From 26.05.2021 to   at any time          Cash                         2886966        0.27 % 
                         03.06.2025 
 
 Compound Option         From 21.05.2021 to   at any time          Cash                         1046817        0.10 % 
                         22.01.2026 
 
 Equity Put Option       From 18.06.2021 to   at any time          Physical                     3099200        0.29 % 
                         16.06.2023 
 
 Equity Call Option*     21.02.2024           at any time          Physical                    10939896        1.02 % 
 
 Equity Call Option      From 23.08.2021 to   at any time          Cash                         5891202        0.55 % 
                         02.05.2023 
 
 Equity Put Option       From 23.08.2021 to   at any time          Cash                         4076910        0.38 % 
                         02.05.2023 
 
 Equity Put Option*      21.02.2024           at any time          Physical                    10939896        1.02 % 
 
 Equity Put Option*      From 17.12.2021 to   at any time          Physical                     1350000        0.13 % 
                         15.12.2023 
 
                                                                   Total                       27947856        2.61 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                           % of voting rights (if at            % of voting rights through   Total of both (if at 
                                        least 3% or more)  instruments (if at least 5% or more)      least 5% or more) 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                                %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC                               %                                     %                      % 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley International                           %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley International                           %                                     %                      % 
 Limited 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investments                             %                                     %                      % 
 (UK) 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co.                                   %                                     %                      % 
 International plc 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                                %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC                               %                                     %                      % 
 
 Prime Dealer Services Corp.                            %                                     %                      % 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                                %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investment                              %                                     %                      % 
 Management Inc. 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley Capital                                 %                                     %                      % 
 Management, LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley Domestic                                %                                     %                      % 
 Holdings, Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Investment                              %                                     %                      % 
 Management Inc. 
 
 Morgan Stanley Alternative                             %                                     %                      % 
 Investments LLC 
 
 Morgan Stanley AIP GP LP                               %                                     %                      % 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Morgan Stanley                                         %                                     %                      %

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2021 13:10 ET (17:10 GMT)

All news about DAIMLER AG
01:11pDGAP-PVR  : Daimler AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
01:11pDAIMLER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
01:11pDGAP-PVR  : Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
DJ
07:02aDAIMLER  : Mercedes-Benz Vans Sales Germany and Europe will form a new sales reg..
PU
05:59aIneos delays production start for new Grenadier 4x4
RE
05:44aDaimler CFO Works to Separate Accounts, Debts and People Ahead of Truck Unit ..
DJ
05:04aFIRST ELECTRIC SALOON FROM MERCEDES- : Start of production of the EQS at Factory..
PU
04:06aDAIMLER  : Mobile 3D printing centre for even greater customer proximity and fas..
PU
04:04aTALES FROM THE PADDOCK : Success on and off the racetrack
PU
02:04aDAIMLER  : Collaboration of Mercedes-Benz and Tencent Security Keen Lab to stren..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 172 B 208 B 208 B
Net income 2021 10 826 M 13 077 M 13 077 M
Net cash 2021 21 502 M 25 973 M 25 973 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,13x
Yield 2021 5,11%
Capitalization 77 413 M 94 200 M 93 511 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 288 064
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 89,64 €
Last Close Price 72,36 €
Spread / Highest target 58,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG25.21%94 200
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.83%215 000
VOLKSWAGEN AG36.99%145 034
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY33.84%80 846
BMW AG16.60%66 608
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.15.79%53 039