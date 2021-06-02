Log in
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
DGAP-PVR : Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/02/2021 | 07:43am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG 
Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-06-02 / 13:41 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           Daimler AG 
 
 Street:                         Mercedesstrasse 120 
 
 Postal code:                    70372 
 
 City:                           Stuttgart 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900R27DL06UVNT076 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 26 May 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               2.22 %                     8.30 %      10.52 %                           1069837447 
 
 Previous                          2.08 %                     7.82 %       9.90 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0007100000               0       23463928         0.00 %         2.19 % 
 
 US2338252073               0         264225         0.00 %         0.02 % 
 
 Total                   23728153                       2.22 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
 Rights of Use      N/A                         N/A                                           53065                0 % 
 
 Right to Recall    N/A                         N/A                                          150764             0.01 % 
 
 Call Options       18/06/2021 - 21/06/2024     N/A                                         9352400             0.87 % 
 
 Call Options       24/10/2022 - 27/02/2025     N/A                                        57623637             5.39 % 
 
 Call Options       24/10/2022 - 27/02/2025     N/A                                        57623637             5.39 % 
 
                                                Total                                      67179866             6.28 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 Call Options   24/10/2022 -02/05/2023 N/A                     Cash                              7286599         0.68 % 
 
 Put Options    18/06/2021 - 20/12/    N/A                     Physical                         13944300         1.30 % 
                2024 
 
 Swaps          27/04/2022 - 05/05/    N/A                     Cash                               332550         0.03 % 
                2025 
 
 Put Options    24/10/2022 - 27/02/    N/A                     Physical                         57623637         5.39 % 
                2025 
 
 Call Options   24/05/2024 - 21/06/    N/A                     Cash                                22293            0 % 
                2024 
 
 Put Options    24/05/2024 - 21/06/    N/A                     Cash                                20544            0 % 
                2024 
 
 Put Options    24/10/2022 - 27/02/    N/A                     Physical                         57623637         5.39 % 
                2025 
 
                                                               Total                            21606286         2.02 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                           % of voting rights (if at            % of voting rights through   Total of both (if at 
                                        least 3% or more)  instruments (if at least 5% or more)      least 5% or more) 
 
 Bank of America Corporation                            %                                     %                      % 
 
 NB Holdings Corporation                                %                                     %                      % 
 
 BofA Securities, Inc.                                  %                                     %                      % 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Bank of America Corporation                            %                                     %                      % 
 
 NB Holdings Corporation                                %                                     %                      % 
 
 BAC North America Holding                              %                                     %                      % 
 Company 
 
 Bank of America, National                              %                                5.40 %                 5.41 % 
 Association 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Bank of America Corporation                            %                                     %                      % 
 
 NB Holdings Corporation                                %                                     %                      % 
 
 BAC North America Holding                              %                                     %                      % 
 Company 
 
 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner                          %                                     %                      % 
 & Smith Incorporated 
 
 Managed Account Advisors LLC                           %                                     %                      % 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Bank of America Corporation                            %                                     %                      % 
 
 NB Holdings Corporation                                %                                     %                      % 
 
 BAC North America Holding                              %                                     %                      % 
 Company 
 
 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner                          %                                     %                      % 
 & Smith Incorporated 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Bank of America Corporation                            %                                     %                      % 
 
 NB Holdings Corporation                                %                                     %                      % 
 
 BAC North America Holding                              %                                     %                      % 
 Company 
 
 Bank of America, National                              %                                5.40 %                 5.41 % 
 Association 
 
 U.S Trust Company of Delaware                          %                                     %                      % 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Bank of America Corporation                            %                                     %                      % 
 
 NB Holdings Corporation                                %                                     %                      % 
 
 BofA Securities, Inc.                                  %                                     %                      % 
 
 Merrill Lynch Professional                             %                                     %                      % 
 Clearing Corp. 
 
 -                                                      %                                     %                      % 
 
 Bank of America Corporation                            %                                     %                      % 
 
 NB Holdings Corporation                                %                                     %                      % 
 
 BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited                         %                                     %                      % 
 
 BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited                         %                                     %                      %

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 07:42 ET (11:42 GMT)

