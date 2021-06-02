DGAP-PVR : Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG
Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the
objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021-06-02 / 13:41
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name: Daimler AG
Street: Mercedesstrasse 120
Postal code: 70372
City: Stuttgart
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076
2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
26 May 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of
attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights
(total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
7.b.)
New 2.22 % 8.30 % 10.52 % 1069837447
Previous 2.08 % 7.82 % 9.90 % /
notification
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007100000 0 23463928 0.00 % 2.19 %
US2338252073 0 264225 0.00 % 0.02 %
Total 23728153 2.22 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
period
Rights of Use N/A N/A 53065 0 %
Right to Recall N/A N/A 150764 0.01 %
Call Options 18/06/2021 - 21/06/2024 N/A 9352400 0.87 %
Call Options 24/10/2022 - 27/02/2025 N/A 57623637 5.39 %
Call Options 24/10/2022 - 27/02/2025 N/A 57623637 5.39 %
Total 67179866 6.28 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights
instrument date period settlement absolute in %
Call Options 24/10/2022 -02/05/2023 N/A Cash 7286599 0.68 %
Put Options 18/06/2021 - 20/12/ N/A Physical 13944300 1.30 %
2024
Swaps 27/04/2022 - 05/05/ N/A Cash 332550 0.03 %
2025
Put Options 24/10/2022 - 27/02/ N/A Physical 57623637 5.39 %
2025
Call Options 24/05/2024 - 21/06/ N/A Cash 22293 0 %
2024
Put Options 24/05/2024 - 21/06/ N/A Cash 20544 0 %
2024
Put Options 24/10/2022 - 27/02/ N/A Physical 57623637 5.39 %
2025
Total 21606286 2.02 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other
undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through Total of both (if at
least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofA Securities, Inc. % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding % % %
Company
Bank of America, National % 5.40 % 5.41 %
Association
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding % % %
Company
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner % % %
& Smith Incorporated
Managed Account Advisors LLC % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding % % %
Company
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner % % %
& Smith Incorporated
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding % % %
Company
Bank of America, National % 5.40 % 5.41 %
Association
U.S Trust Company of Delaware % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofA Securities, Inc. % % %
Merrill Lynch Professional % % %
Clearing Corp.
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % %
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % %
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
June 02, 2021 07:42 ET (11:42 GMT)