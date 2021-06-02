DGAP-PVR : Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-06-02 / 13:41 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: Daimler AG Street: Mercedesstrasse 120 Postal code: 70372 City: Stuttgart Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 26 May 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 2.22 % 8.30 % 10.52 % 1069837447 Previous 2.08 % 7.82 % 9.90 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007100000 0 23463928 0.00 % 2.19 % US2338252073 0 264225 0.00 % 0.02 % Total 23728153 2.22 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % period Rights of Use N/A N/A 53065 0 % Right to Recall N/A N/A 150764 0.01 % Call Options 18/06/2021 - 21/06/2024 N/A 9352400 0.87 % Call Options 24/10/2022 - 27/02/2025 N/A 57623637 5.39 % Call Options 24/10/2022 - 27/02/2025 N/A 57623637 5.39 % Total 67179866 6.28 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument date period settlement absolute in % Call Options 24/10/2022 -02/05/2023 N/A Cash 7286599 0.68 % Put Options 18/06/2021 - 20/12/ N/A Physical 13944300 1.30 % 2024 Swaps 27/04/2022 - 05/05/ N/A Cash 332550 0.03 % 2025 Put Options 24/10/2022 - 27/02/ N/A Physical 57623637 5.39 % 2025 Call Options 24/05/2024 - 21/06/ N/A Cash 22293 0 % 2024 Put Options 24/05/2024 - 21/06/ N/A Cash 20544 0 % 2024 Put Options 24/10/2022 - 27/02/ N/A Physical 57623637 5.39 % 2025 Total 21606286 2.02 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through Total of both (if at least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BofA Securities, Inc. % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding % % % Company Bank of America, National % 5.40 % 5.41 % Association - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding % % % Company Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner % % % & Smith Incorporated Managed Account Advisors LLC % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding % % % Company Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner % % % & Smith Incorporated - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BAC North America Holding % % % Company Bank of America, National % 5.40 % 5.41 % Association U.S Trust Company of Delaware % % % - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BofA Securities, Inc. % % % Merrill Lynch Professional % % % Clearing Corp. - % % % Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings Corporation % % % BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % % BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % %

June 02, 2021 07:42 ET (11:42 GMT)