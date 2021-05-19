Log in
Daimler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/19/2021 | 05:26am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Daimler AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Daimler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

19.05.2021 / 11:24
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Daimler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 23, 2021
Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/q121d

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 23, 2021
Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/q121e

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 29, 2021
Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/q321d

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 29, 2021
Address: https://www.daimler.com/ir/q321e

19.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Daimler AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.daimler.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1198385  19.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198385&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
