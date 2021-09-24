Log in
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/24 11:41:19 am
74.28 EUR   +1.73%
11:16aDAIMLER AG : Release according to -4-
DJ
11:16aDAIMLER AG : Release according to -3-
DJ
11:16aDAIMLER AG : Release according to -2-
DJ
Daimler AG: Release according to -4-

09/24/2021 | 11:16am EDT
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 22 Sep 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-24 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Daimler AG 
              Mercedesstrasse 120 
              70372 Stuttgart 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.daimler.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1235927 2021-09-24

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235927&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2021 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 170 B 199 B 199 B
Net income 2021 12 486 M 14 623 M 14 623 M
Net cash 2021 23 360 M 27 359 M 27 359 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,19x
Yield 2021 5,69%
Capitalization 78 120 M 91 679 M 91 494 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 289 643
Free-Float 81,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 73,02 €
Average target price 94,13 €
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG26.35%91 679
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.41%247 113
VOLKSWAGEN AG24.20%139 036
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY24.69%75 374
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED9.21%63 384
BMW AG12.63%61 866