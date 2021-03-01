Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/01/2021 | 10:04am EST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG
Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.03.2021 / 16:02
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Daimler AG
Street: Mercedesstrasse 120
Postal code: 70372
City: Stuttgart
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Expiration of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Feb 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.28 % 4.67 % 4.94 % 1069837447
Previous notification 0.31 % 4.75 % 5.05 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007100000 0 2958871 0.00 % 0.28 %
Total 2958871 0.28 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Call Option From 19.02.2021 to 16.12.2022 at any time 22385600 2.09 %
Equity Call Option* From 19.03.2021 to 15.12.2023 at any time 1350000 0.13 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 2011298 0.19 %
    Total 25746898 2.41 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product From 02.02.2067 to 04.02.2071 at any time Cash 3106 0 %
Retail Structured Product - Note From 21.05.2021 to 20.06.2022 at any time Cash 1307 0 %
Equity Swap From 26.10.2021 to 03.06.2025 at any time Cash 493891 0.05 %
Compound Option From 21.05.2021 to 30.01.2023 at any time Cash 984459 0.09 %
Equity Put Option From 19.03.2021 to 16.12.2022 at any time Physical 1782200 0.17 %
Equity Put Option From 23.08.2021 to 02.05.2023 at any time Cash 4932455 0.46 %
Equity Call Option From 23.08.2021 to 02.05.2023 at any time Cash 5035657 0.47 %
Equity Call Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 10939896 1.02 %
Equity Put Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 10939896 1.02 %
Equity Put Option* From 19.03.2021 to 15.12.2023 at any time Physical 1350000 0.13 %
      Total 24172971 2.26 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital (Luxembourg) S.A. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley AIP GP LP % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Finance LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC % % %
ETCM Holdings, LLC % % %
E*TRADE Securities LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited % % %
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Regarding sections 7.b.1 & 7.b.2, the put and call options marked with * amounting to a combined percentage of 1.15% were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 1.15% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once. 

Date
25 Feb 2021


01.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Daimler AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.daimler.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1172099  01.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1172099&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 169 B 203 B 203 B
Net income 2021 7 900 M 9 519 M 9 519 M
Net cash 2021 14 011 M 16 882 M 16 882 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,90x
Yield 2021 4,25%
Capitalization 70 877 M 85 755 M 85 402 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 288 481
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 73,68 €
Last Close Price 66,25 €
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG14.64%85 755
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.06%206 396
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.52%112 325
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY23.27%73 962
BMW AG-1.01%55 935
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.18%47 136
