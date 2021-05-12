Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/12/2021 | 01:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG
Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12.05.2021 / 19:10
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Daimler AG
Street: Mercedesstrasse 120
Postal code: 70372
City: Stuttgart
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
05 May 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.53 % 4.71 % 5.24 % 1069837447
Previous notification 0.44 % 4.56 % 4.996565800711 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007100000 0 5695013 0.00 % 0.53 %
Total 5695013 0.53 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Call Option From 21.05.2021 to 16.12.2022 at any time 18075100 1.69 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 2984491 0.28 %
Equity Call Option* From 17.12.2021 to 15.12.2023 at any time 1350000 0.13 %
    Total 22409591 2.09 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product From 02.02.2067 to 18.03.2071 at any time Cash 985 0 %
Cash Settled Futures 18.06.2021 at any time Cash 5000 0 %
Retail Structured Product - Note From 21.05.2021 to 20.06.2022 at any time Cash 880 0 %
Equity Swap From 26.05.2021 to 03.06.2025 at any time Cash 2886966 0.27 %
Compound Option From 21.05.2021 to 22.01.2026 at any time Cash 1046817 0.10 %
Equity Put Option From 18.06.2021 to 16.06.2023 at any time Physical 3099200 0.29 %
Equity Call Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 10939896 1.02 %
Equity Call Option From 23.08.2021 to 02.05.2023 at any time Cash 5891202 0.55 %
Equity Put Option From 23.08.2021 to 02.05.2023 at any time Cash 4076910 0.38 %
Equity Put Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 10939896 1.02 %
Equity Put Option* From 17.12.2021 to 15.12.2023 at any time Physical 1350000 0.13 %
      Total 27947856 2.61 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley AIP GP LP % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Finance LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC % % %
ETCM Holdings, LLC % % %
E*TRADE Securities LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited % % %
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Regarding sections 7.b.1 & 7.b.2, the put and call options marked with * amounting to a combined percentage of 1.15% were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 1.15% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once. 

Date
11 May 2021


12.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Daimler AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.daimler.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1196102  12.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196102&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about DAIMLER AG
01:11pDGAP-PVR  : Daimler AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
01:11pDAIMLER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
01:11pDGAP-PVR  : Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
DJ
07:02aDAIMLER  : Mercedes-Benz Vans Sales Germany and Europe will form a new sales reg..
PU
05:59aIneos delays production start for new Grenadier 4x4
RE
05:44aDaimler CFO Works to Separate Accounts, Debts and People Ahead of Truck Unit ..
DJ
05:04aFIRST ELECTRIC SALOON FROM MERCEDES- : Start of production of the EQS at Factory..
PU
04:06aDAIMLER  : Mobile 3D printing centre for even greater customer proximity and fas..
PU
04:04aTALES FROM THE PADDOCK : Success on and off the racetrack
PU
02:04aDAIMLER  : Collaboration of Mercedes-Benz and Tencent Security Keen Lab to stren..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 172 B 208 B 208 B
Net income 2021 10 826 M 13 077 M 13 077 M
Net cash 2021 21 502 M 25 973 M 25 973 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,13x
Yield 2021 5,11%
Capitalization 77 413 M 94 200 M 93 511 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 288 064
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 89,64 €
Last Close Price 72,36 €
Spread / Highest target 58,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG25.21%94 200
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.83%215 000
VOLKSWAGEN AG36.99%145 034
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY33.84%80 846
BMW AG16.60%66 608
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.15.79%53 039