Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
08/03/2021 | 03:54am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG
03.08.2021 / 09:53
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Daimler AG
Street:
Mercedesstrasse 120
Postal code:
70372
City:
Stuttgart Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900R27DL06UVNT076
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
27 Jul 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
0.28 %
9.78 %
10.07 %
1069837447
Previous notification
0.23 %
8.11 %
8.35 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007100000
0
3044930
0.00 %
0.28 %
Total
3044930
0.28 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Equity Call Option
From 20.08.2021 to 15.12.2023
at any time
28990480
2.71 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
2656641
0.25 %
Equity Call Option*
From 17.12.2021 to 15.12.2023
at any time
3360000
0.31 %
Total
35007121
3.27 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product
From 02.02.2067 to 18.06.2071
at any time
Cash
2210
0 %
Cash Settled Futures
17.09.2021
at any time
Cash
5000
0 %
Note with Warrant Units
17.12.2021
at any time
Cash
3558
0 %
Equity Call Option
From 24.10.2022 to 02.05.2023
at any time
Cash
3123661
0.29 %
Equity Put Option
From 24.10.2022 to 02.05.2023
at any time
Cash
1860395
0.17 %
Retail Structured Product - Note
29.03.2022
at any time
Cash
69
0 %
Equity Swap
From 26.10.2021 to 03.06.2025
at any time
Cash
4201104
0.39 %
Compound Option
From 10.12.2021 to 03.06.2024
at any time
Cash
828982
0.08 %
Equity Put Option
From 17.09.2021 to 19.12.2025
at any time
Physical
7973200
0.75 %
Equity Call Option*
21.02.2024
at any time
Physical
10939896
1.02 %
Equity Call Option*
21.02.2024
at any time
Physical
16519920
1.54 %
Equity Call Option*
27.02.2025
at any time
Physical
24177846
2.26 %
Equity Put Option*
21.02.2024
at any time
Physical
10939896
1.02 %
Equity Put Option*
21.02.2024
at any time
Physical
16519920
1.54 %
Equity Put Option*
27.02.2025
at any time
Physical
24177846
2.26 %
Equity Put Option*
From 17.12.2021 to 15.12.2023
at any time
Physical
3360000
0.31 %
Total
69635841
6.51 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Limited
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
%
7.05 %
7.13 %
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
%
%
%
Prime Dealer Services Corp.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Finance LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley B.V.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC
%
%
%
ETCM Holdings, LLC
%
%
%
E*TRADE Securities LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited
%
%
%
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Regarding sections 7.b.1 & 7.b.2, the put and call options marked with * amounting to a combined percentage of 10.26% were not aggregated as they relate to collar transactions under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 5.13% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.
Date
02 Aug 2021
