Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/07 06:22:38 am
74.605 EUR   -0.41%
06:16aDaimler's Mercedes-Benz Sales Drop In 2021
MT
06:00aDaimler AG's Mercedes-Benz Reports Lower Car Sales in 2021
DJ
05:51aDaimler's Mercedes-Benz sees 5% sales drop in 2021
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz Reports Lower Car Sales in 2021

01/07/2022 | 06:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kim Richters

Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz said Friday that car sales in 2021 fell as the semiconductor shortage affected the premium car maker's production.

World-wide sales at the auto maker's Mercedes-Benz Cars division declined 5% to 2.09 million vehicles last year. The company said "a lack of semiconductors delayed the supply of vehicles despite strong demand for passenger cars and vans in all segments and across all regions."

For the fourth quarter of 2021, sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars fell 25% to 475,968 vehicles.

"The semiconductor supply situation remains volatile and the shortage is expected to impact the upcoming quarters in terms of production and sales," said the car maker.

At 10:33 GMT, shares in Daimler were 0.4% lower at EUR74.60.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-22 0559ET

All news about DAIMLER AG
06:16aDaimler's Mercedes-Benz Sales Drop In 2021
MT
06:00aDaimler AG's Mercedes-Benz Reports Lower Car Sales in 2021
DJ
05:51aDaimler's Mercedes-Benz sees 5% sales drop in 2021
RE
05:48aDAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz sees strong demand as high-end and electrified vehicle sales surge
PU
01/06Analysis-Jumping on EV wagon represents risky ride for tech pioneer Sony
RE
01/05EUROPE : Carmakers put European stocks on road to record-high close
RE
01/05REFILE-Europe's auto stocks hit record high as traders bet on strong 2022
RE
01/05Carmakers put European stocks on road to record-high close
RE
01/05MERCEDES-BENZ VANS : Electrifying plans for the motorhome industry
PU
01/05German new car registrations down 10% in 2021 - source
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAIMLER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 137 B 156 B 156 B
Net income 2021 12 488 M 14 133 M 14 133 M
Net cash 2021 18 667 M 21 125 M 21 125 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,57x
Yield 2021 5,95%
Capitalization 80 142 M 90 576 M 90 695 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 289 282
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 74,91 €
Average target price 90,94 €
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG10.83%90 576
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION8.50%273 074
FORD MOTOR COMPANY17.77%97 748
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY7.23%91 278
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG8.74%70 587
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-9.33%52 538