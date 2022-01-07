Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz Reports Lower Car Sales in 2021

By Kim Richters



Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz said Friday that car sales in 2021 fell as the semiconductor shortage affected the premium car maker's production.

World-wide sales at the auto maker's Mercedes-Benz Cars division declined 5% to 2.09 million vehicles last year. The company said "a lack of semiconductors delayed the supply of vehicles despite strong demand for passenger cars and vans in all segments and across all regions."

For the fourth quarter of 2021, sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars fell 25% to 475,968 vehicles.

"The semiconductor supply situation remains volatile and the shortage is expected to impact the upcoming quarters in terms of production and sales," said the car maker.

