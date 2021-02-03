Daimler : Capital Market Presentation February 3, 2021

Log in
Project Focus

Separation of the industrial businesses and majority listing of Daimler Truck

What do we want to achieve?

We intend to separate our industrial businesses and create two strong and independent companies. This move will give Daimler Truck full entrepreneurial freedom. At the same time, we will sharpen the profile of Mercedes-Benz and simplify our structure.

Page 2

We want to create two independent businesses with maximum focus

Today

Tomorrow

Schematic representation

Page 3

Mercedes-Benz: the pre-eminent luxury car business

Mercedes-Benz

Leading

Global "pure play" OEM with unique brand recognition

automotive

"Ambition 2039" amplifying clear commitment to Sustainability as strategic priority

luxury brand

Attractive captive financial services business supporting sales

Win in a

Leading player in electric drive, car software (MBUX, MB.OS)

Automated driving: Dedicated partnership with NVIDIA

transforming

Leaner and faster to pursue dedicated car strategy

environment

More agile to embrace change and partners

Focus on

Focus on luxury experience and key regions

profitable

Focus on efficiency measures to improve industrial footprint and fixed costs

growth

Strong balance sheet, robust liquidity

Page 4

Daimler Truck: unlocking the full potential

Daimler Truck

Global #1

CV player

Global market presence with market-leadingbrands in triad markets

Ready to seize opportunities in emerging markets Leverage existing global platforms to turn scale into profit

Lead in industry transformation

Powertrain: technological lead (TCO) and strong partnerships (Fuel Cell)

Automated driving: Dual track strategy with Torc Robotics & Waymo Optimize product and service portfolio, streamline industrial footprint

Realize

Europe: Execution of the initiated restructuring

profit

DTNA: Expansion of the leading market position and profitability

potential

Benefit from scale and strong partners to amortize tech investment

Page 5

Structure of the planned transaction

Separate listing of Daimler Truck

Distribution of Daimler Truck shares held by Daimler to existing Daimler shareholders

Majority in free-float, Daimler ceases control over DT but intends to retain a minority shareholding

No additional investment needed from shareholders, no proceeds for Daimler

Transaction relatively independent of capital market conditions

Page 6

Daimler Truck AG Majority Spin-off: Intended transaction structure and details

  • Transfer of the majority of Daimler Truck to Daimler shareholders

True independent governance of

Daimler Truck

Spin-off of

Daimler with minority/

Significant

financial stake and

Majority Stake

de-consolidating

Daimler Truck

Independent chairman

Independent

Daimler supervisory board

Governance

representation in line with

intended deconsolidation

Attractive financial profiles for both companies

Strong

Both Daimler Truck and

Capital

Mercedes-Benz with strong

Structures

net liquidity position

Ambitious

Separation will enable

financial

realization of full profit

targets

potential

Prime listing for Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck AG to

DAX

be listed in Frankfurt

Company

Company expected to

qualify for the DAX

Listing

Listing targeted

Timing

before year-end 2021

Page 7

The listing of Daimler Truck is planned to be complete by year-end 2021

Decision &

Extraordinary

Listing of

Announcement of

Shareholder Meeting

Daimler Truck

Project Focus

planned

targeted

February 3, 2021

May 2021

Fall 2021

End of 2021

Introductory

Capital Market

Capital Market Day

Truck Event

for Spin-off

planned

planned

Page 8

How do we proceed?

We are at the beginning of the change process. Many details have to be clarified. But one thing is clear: Mercedes-Benz and Daimler Truck enter this transformation with dedicated strategies and a solid financial base. And we are convinced

they will emerge even stronger.

Page 9

Why are we proposing this?

It is our conviction: independent management and governance will enable both businesses to win the transformation. With independence comes ultimate customer dedication and even more entrepreneurial responsibility. The best ingredients we can imagine to foster value creation for Daimler AG shareholders and to unlock the full potential of the two companies.

Page 10

