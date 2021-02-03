Daimler : Capital Market Presentation February 3, 2021
02/03/2021 | 11:08am EST
Project Focus
Separation of the industrial businesses and majority listing of Daimler Truck
What do we want to achieve?
We intend to separate our industrial businesses and create two strong and independent companies. This move will give Daimler Truck full entrepreneurial freedom. At the same time, we will sharpen the profile of Mercedes-Benz and simplify our structure.
We want to create two independent businesses with maximum focus
Today
Tomorrow
Schematic representation
Mercedes-Benz: the pre-eminent luxury car business
Mercedes-Benz
Leading
Global "pure play" OEM with unique brand recognition
automotive
"Ambition 2039" amplifying clear commitment to Sustainability as strategic priority
luxury brand
Attractive captive financial services business supporting sales
Win in a
Leading player in electric drive, car software (MBUX, MB.OS)
Automated driving: Dedicated partnership with NVIDIA
transforming
Leaner and faster to pursue dedicated car strategy
environment
More agile to embrace change and partners
Focus on
Focus on luxury experience and key regions
profitable
Focus on efficiency measures to improve industrial footprint and fixed costs
growth
Strong balance sheet, robust liquidity
Daimler Truck: unlocking the full potential
Daimler Truck
Global #1
CV player
Global market presence with market-leadingbrands in triad markets
Ready to seize opportunities in emerging markets Leverage existing global platforms to turn scale into profit
Lead in industry transformation
Powertrain: technological lead (TCO) and strong partnerships (Fuel Cell)
Automated driving: Dual track strategy with Torc Robotics & Waymo Optimize product and service portfolio, streamline industrial footprint
Realize
Europe: Execution of the initiated restructuring
profit
DTNA: Expansion of the leading market position and profitability
potential
Benefit from scale and strong partners to amortize tech investment
Structure of the planned transaction
Separate listing of Daimler Truck
Distribution of Daimler Truck shares held by Daimler to existing Daimler shareholders
Majority in free-float, Daimler ceases control over DT but intends to retain a minority shareholding
No additional investment needed from shareholders, no proceeds for Daimler
Transaction relatively independent of capital market conditions
Daimler Truck AG Majority Spin-off: Intended transaction structure and details
Transfer of the majority of Daimler Truck to Daimler shareholders
True independent governance of
Daimler Truck
Spin-off of
Daimler with minority/
Significant
financial stake and
Majority Stake
de-consolidating
Daimler Truck
Independent chairman
Independent
Daimler supervisory board
Governance
representation in line with
intended deconsolidation
Attractive financial profiles for both companies
Strong
Both Daimler Truck and
Capital
Mercedes-Benz with strong
Structures
net liquidity position
Ambitious
Separation will enable
financial
realization of full profit
targets
potential
Prime listing for Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck AG to
DAX
be listed in Frankfurt
Company
Company expected to
qualify for the DAX
Listing
Listing targeted
Timing
before year-end 2021
The listing of Daimler Truck is planned to be complete by year-end 2021
Decision &
Extraordinary
Listing of
Announcement of
Shareholder Meeting
Daimler Truck
planned
targeted
February 3, 2021
May 2021
Fall 2021
End of 2021
Introductory
Capital Market
Capital Market Day
Truck Event
for Spin-off
planned
planned
How do we proceed?
We are at the beginning of the change process. Many details have to be clarified. But one thing is clear: Mercedes-Benz and Daimler Truck enter this transformation with dedicated strategies and a solid financial base. And we are convinced
they will emerge even stronger.
Why are we proposing this?
It is our conviction: independent management and governance will enable both businesses to win the transformation. With independence comes ultimate customer dedication and even more entrepreneurial responsibility. The best ingredients we can imagine to foster value creation for Daimler AG shareholders and to unlock the full potential of the two companies.