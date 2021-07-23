Log in
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/23 03:40:32 am
73.415 EUR   +2.85%
03:28aDAIMLER : Equity Roadshow Presentation Q2 2021
07/22MERCEDES-BENZ STRATEGY UPDATE : electric drive
07/22DAIMLER : To Invest Over $47 Billion To Meet Electric Vehicle Demand By 2030
Daimler : Equity Roadshow Presentation Q2 2021

07/23/2021 | 03:28am EDT
Roadshow Presentation Q2 2021

Daimler AG

AGENDA

  1. RESULTS Q2 2021
  1. OUTLOOK FY 2021
  1. STRATEGY
    1. DAIMLER GROUP
    2. MERCEDES-BENZCARS & VANS
    3. DAIMLER TRUCKS & BUSES
    4. DAIMLER MOBILITY

Daimler: Key messages

  • Good earnings momentum in all businesses. Strong results show improved resilience
  • Comfortable level of Net Industrial Liquidity and Free Cash Flow supporting financial flexibility
  • Continued strategy execution, ramp-up of EV portfolio in all divisions
  • Project Focus: continued preparation of new corporate structure

Roadshow Presentation | Q2 2021

3

Daimler key figures: Good operating business performance, positive impact from implemented cost measures and strong cash conversion

Sales

Revenue

EBIT

EBIT adj.

in thousand units

in billion euros

in billion euros

in billion euros

Free Cash

Flow (IB)

in billion euros

Net Industrial

Liquidity

in billion euros

736

542

+36%

Q2 2020

Q2 2021

43.5

5.2

5.4

30.2

+44%

+6.9

+6.1

-1.7

-0.7

Q2 2020

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

Q2 2021

2.6

+278%

0.7

Q2 2020

Q2 2021

20.9

17.9

17%

12/31/2020

6/30/2021

For more details on financials please see Daimler Capital Market Presentation Q2 2021

Roadshow Presentation | Q2 2021

4

Daimler Q2 2021: Strong Group EBIT

in million euros

+1,578

+617

+45

5,420

-235

5,185

+3,888

Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans:

Legal proceedings

-107

Restructuring measures

-59

Daimler Trucks & Buses:

Restructuring measures

-12

• Legal

Daimler Mobility:

proceedings

+53

Restructuring measures

-6

• Restructuring

Reconciliation:

-1,682

measures

+ 921

-708

M&A Transactions

-51

+974

EBIT

Adjustments

EBIT

Mercedes-Benz

Daimler

Daimler

Reconciliation

EBIT

Adjustments

EBIT

adjusted

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

adjusted

Cars & Vans

Trucks & Buses

Mobility

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

Roadshow Presentation | Q2 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 07:27:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
