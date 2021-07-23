Daimler : Equity Roadshow Presentation Q2 2021

Roadshow Presentation Q2 2021
Daimler AG
AGENDA
Daimler AG
Daimler: Key messages
Daimler AG
Roadshow Presentation | Q2 2021
3
Daimler key figures: Good operating business performance, positive impact from implemented cost measures and strong cash conversion
Sales
Revenue
EBIT
EBIT adj.
in thousand units
in billion euros
Free Cash
Flow (IB)
in billion euros
Net Industrial
Liquidity
736
542
+36%
Q2 2020
Q2 2021
43.5
5.2
5.4
30.2
+44%
+6.9
+6.1
-1.7
-0.7
2.6
+278%
0.7
20.9
17.9
17%
12/31/2020
6/30/2021
For more details on financials please see Daimler Capital Market Presentation Q2 2021
4
Daimler Q2 2021: Strong Group EBIT
in million euros
+1,578
+617
+45
5,420
-235
5,185
+3,888
Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans:
•
Legal proceedings
-107
Restructuring measures
-59
Daimler Trucks & Buses:
-12
• Legal
Daimler Mobility:
proceedings
+53
-6
• Restructuring
Reconciliation:
-1,682
measures
+ 921
-708
M&A Transactions
-51
+974
EBIT
Adjustments
Mercedes-Benz
Daimler
Reconciliation
adjusted
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
Cars & Vans
Trucks & Buses
Mobility
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Daimler AG published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 07:27:12 UTC.