Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/23 03:04:13 am
48.81 EUR   +1.89%
02:46aDAIMLER : Lifts 2020 EBIT Outlook After 3Q Profit Rise -- Update
DJ
01:53aDAIMLER : 3Q Profit Rose; Revenue Fell
DJ
01:05aDAIMLER : Q3 2020 Fact Sheet
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler : Lifts 2020 EBIT Outlook After 3Q Profit Rise -- Update

10/23/2020 | 02:46am EDT

--Daimler's net profit increased to EUR2.05 billion for the third quarter

--German car maker raises 2020 group EBIT outlook, but revenue expectations significantly below the prior year

--The company expects positive developments from improving markets and cost-saving measures to continue in the fourth quarter

By Kim Richters

Daimler AG on Friday raised its full-year outlook for group earnings after reporting an increase in net profit for the third quarter.

Net profit for the quarter rose to 2.05 billion euros ($2.42 billion) from EUR1.72 billion a year earlier, the German premium car maker said.

As reported earlier this month as preliminary figures, earnings before interest and taxes also increased year-over-year, coming in at EUR3.07 billion compared with EUR2.69 billion. Adjusted EBIT--also released previously--was EUR3.48 billion compared with EUR3.14 billion.

Daimler said its business profited from improving markets and cost-saving measures, and it expects the positive development to continue in the fourth quarter.

Revenue, however, fell to EUR40.28 billion from EUR43.27 billion.

As for the full year 2020, the car maker raised its group EBIT outlook, now expecting it to be at the prior year's level of EUR4.33 billion. It had previously forecasted these earnings to be lower than 2019's figure but still positive.

Unit sales and revenue for 2020 are expected to be significantly below the prior year, Daimler said. The car maker's previous full-year revenue came in at EUR172.75 billion and it sold 3.34 million vehicles, according to its 2019 annual report.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-23-20 0245ET


Financials
Sales 2020 151 B 178 B 178 B
Net income 2020 1 300 M 1 534 M 1 534 M
Net cash 2020 11 944 M 14 093 M 14 093 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,9x
Yield 2020 1,06%
Capitalization 51 251 M 60 630 M 60 468 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 293 688
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 52,93 €
Last Close Price 47,91 €
Spread / Highest target 58,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Kaellenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG-2.97%60 630
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.70%187 328
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.92%84 573
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY2.21%51 190
BMW AG-12.48%48 843
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-17.36%43 119
