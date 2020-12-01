Daimler : Mercedes-Benz Bank offers insurance especially for electric vans

Mercedes-Benz Bank is boosting the attractiveness of the transition to sustainable mobility with eVan insurance.

The coverage has been adapted for electric vehicles so that the charging cable, wallbox, and battery are also covered, among other items.

A 15 percent discount on the insurance premium is granted.

Stuttgart. Effective immediately, Mercedes-Benz Bank, together with the insurance partner R+V/KRAVAG, is offering new insurance policies especially for electric vans[1]. Customers thus profit from modules that have been specially adapted to the requirements and characteristics of electric vehicles. The full coverage insurance, for example includes cover for inductive charging plates, charging cables and wallboxes, disposal costs for the battery, and replacement value cover for the vehicle and the battery[2]. In addition, the scope of cover also includes modules from the classic van insurance such as coverage of brake damage, breakdowns, and breakages as well as superstructure and is neither restricted in terms of mileage nor to a specific group of drivers.

The eVan insurance is available currently for eSprinter and eVito models and will also be available for the EQV (combined power consumption: 26.4-26.3 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km)[3] in the future. It is available to both private and business customers and can be purchased either independently when a vehicle is purchased or in combination with a leasing or financing agreement. Customers can purchase the insurance directly from their Mercedes-Benz dealer. A 15 percent discount is applied when the eVan insurance is issued. The discount campaign runs until 30.6.2021.

'With the eVan insurance we are offering our customers a powerful argument to decide on an electric vehicle. In this way we are meeting our objective of making customers' transition to electric mobility easier with tailored products and pushing the sales of hybrid and electric vehicles from the Daimler Group,' says Benedikt Schell, CEO, Mercedes-Benz Bank.

In addition to the eVan insurance, Mercedes-Benz Bank, working together with Daimler Mobility, also offers further incentives to make customers' transition to local emission free mobility easier. The motor insurance for electric and plug-in-hybrid cars, for example, automatically includes the electrical protection module, which also incorporates specific additional coverage for electric vehicles. With attractive leasing or subscription models, such as the EQV-Abo for up to 24 months, customers can also get to know everyday life with an electric vehicle without having to enter into a long-term commitment.

[1] Insurer: KRAVAG-LOGISTIC Versicherungs-AG, Heidenkampsweg 102, 20097 Hamburg, mediated by Mercedes-Benz Bank AG, Siemensstraße 7, 70469 Stuttgart. The general terms and conditions of insurance apply.

[2] The exact product scope can be found here.

[3] Electrical consumption has been determined on the basis of Directive 692/2008/EC. Electrical consumption is dependent on the vehicle configuration.