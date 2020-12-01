Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler : Mercedes-Benz Bank offers insurance especially for electric vans

12/01/2020 | 05:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Mercedes-Benz Bank is boosting the attractiveness of the transition to sustainable mobility with eVan insurance.
  • The coverage has been adapted for electric vehicles so that the charging cable, wallbox, and battery are also covered, among other items.
  • A 15 percent discount on the insurance premium is granted.

Stuttgart. Effective immediately, Mercedes-Benz Bank, together with the insurance partner R+V/KRAVAG, is offering new insurance policies especially for electric vans[1]. Customers thus profit from modules that have been specially adapted to the requirements and characteristics of electric vehicles. The full coverage insurance, for example includes cover for inductive charging plates, charging cables and wallboxes, disposal costs for the battery, and replacement value cover for the vehicle and the battery[2]. In addition, the scope of cover also includes modules from the classic van insurance such as coverage of brake damage, breakdowns, and breakages as well as superstructure and is neither restricted in terms of mileage nor to a specific group of drivers.

The eVan insurance is available currently for eSprinter and eVito models and will also be available for the EQV (combined power consumption: 26.4-26.3 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km)[3] in the future. It is available to both private and business customers and can be purchased either independently when a vehicle is purchased or in combination with a leasing or financing agreement. Customers can purchase the insurance directly from their Mercedes-Benz dealer. A 15 percent discount is applied when the eVan insurance is issued. The discount campaign runs until 30.6.2021.

'With the eVan insurance we are offering our customers a powerful argument to decide on an electric vehicle. In this way we are meeting our objective of making customers' transition to electric mobility easier with tailored products and pushing the sales of hybrid and electric vehicles from the Daimler Group,' says Benedikt Schell, CEO, Mercedes-Benz Bank.

In addition to the eVan insurance, Mercedes-Benz Bank, working together with Daimler Mobility, also offers further incentives to make customers' transition to local emission free mobility easier. The motor insurance for electric and plug-in-hybrid cars, for example, automatically includes the electrical protection module, which also incorporates specific additional coverage for electric vehicles. With attractive leasing or subscription models, such as the EQV-Abo for up to 24 months, customers can also get to know everyday life with an electric vehicle without having to enter into a long-term commitment.

[1] Insurer: KRAVAG-LOGISTIC Versicherungs-AG, Heidenkampsweg 102, 20097 Hamburg, mediated by Mercedes-Benz Bank AG, Siemensstraße 7, 70469 Stuttgart. The general terms and conditions of insurance apply.

[2] The exact product scope can be found here.

[3] Electrical consumption has been determined on the basis of Directive 692/2008/EC. Electrical consumption is dependent on the vehicle configuration.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 10:02:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about DAIMLER AG
05:05aDAIMLER : Record demand for Sideguard Assist from Mercedes-Benz Trucks
PU
05:03aDAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz Bank offers insurance especially for electric vans
PU
04:29aDAIMLER : to Pay Bonus of Up to EUR1,000 to Employees in Germany Amid Pandemic
DJ
02:29aDAIMLER : Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Announcement
PU
11/30Nikola Teaches GM a Lesson -- Heard on the Street
DJ
11/30DAIMLER AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/27DAIMLER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
11/26NOKIA OYJ : German court refers Nokia-Daimler connected car clash to European Co..
RE
11/26DAIMLER AG : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
11/26NOKIA OYJ : German court refers dispute Nokia-Daimler licensing dispute to Europ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 153 B 184 B 184 B
Net income 2020 2 365 M 2 832 M 2 832 M
Net cash 2020 14 142 M 16 934 M 16 934 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
Yield 2020 1,46%
Capitalization 60 392 M 72 179 M 72 314 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 291 770
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 58,98 €
Last Close Price 56,45 €
Spread / Highest target 41,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG14.34%72 179
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.35%187 533
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.80%89 676
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY19.78%62 749
BMW AG-0.14%56 317
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-3.32%47 531
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ