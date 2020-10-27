Log in
Daimler : Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team and Modis enter into partnership for Season 7

10/27/2020 | 05:05am EDT

Modis named as Official Engineering Partner of the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team

  • Modis will contribute its expertise in Tech Consulting as well as its Tech Talent Solutions and Tech Academy
  • Ian James: 'In Modis, we have found a technology brand as a partner, together with whom we aim to shape the future'
  • Jan Gupta: 'With our network of 30,000 consultants around the world, we can help the team to find the new talent that will take them forward'

With just a few weeks to go before embarking on its second season in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team has announced that Modis, a pioneer in smart industries, is to become the Official Engineering Partner.

The Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team and Modis are committed to improving the efficiency of electric cars from race to race and making the technology more widely available, thereby creating a future of carbon-neutral motor transport and more liveable cities.

'In Modis, we have found a technology brand as a partner, together with whom we aim to shape the future,' said Ian James, Team Principal of the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team. 'Modis gives the team access to a large global pool of technology and digital engineering talent and consulting solutions. In a competitive field such as as Formula E, the highly specialised technical skills that we require are by no means easy to find. That's why we're delighted to partner up with Modis.'

'We are really excited about our partnership with the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team. Being part of a carbon neutral race series is an important way for us to contribute to creating a carbon-free sustainable world. We also want to inspire people to think about the jobs of tomorrow, which will shape the future,',' said Jan Gupta, President of Modis. 'As a company, Modis helps people acquire the right skills and knowledge to pursue careers in sustainable professions. 'With our network of 30,000 consultants around the world, we look forward to supporting the team with our expertise and talent that will continue to drive them forward.'

About Modis

In the converging world of IT and engineering, Modis pioneers smart industry.

Modis delivers cross-industry IT and digital engineering expertise to accelerate innovation and digital transformation. By combining a unique service offering of Tech Consulting, Tech Talent Services and Tech Academy solutions Modis enables businesses to progress, scale and perform.

Modis has a global footprint with 30,000+ consultants in over 20 countries focused on Cognitive Technologies, Digital Transformation, Cloud & Infrastructure, Smart Ecosystem, and Industry 4.0 across the key sectors of Automotive & Transportation, Environmental & Energy, Software, Internet & Communication, Financial Services and Industrial Manufacturing.

Modis is part of the Adecco Group, the world's leading HR solutions company and a Fortune Global 500 company.

www.modis.com

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 09:04:10 UTC

