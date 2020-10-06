Daimler : Mercedes-Benz to Cut Costs, Accelerate Shift to Electric in New Strategy

By Giulia Petroni



Mercedes-Benz AG said Tuesday that it aims to improve profitability and cash generation through a reduction of its cost base while it accelerates its shift toward electric-powered cars.

The Daimler AG-owned car maker said it plans to cut fixed costs by more than 20% by 2025 in absolute terms compared with 2019 levels through reduced spending, capacity adjustments and lower personnel costs.

The new market strategy, which focuses on the luxury segment, targets a return on sales level within a mid-to-high single-digit range by 2025 and the achievement of a double-digit margin.

"Mercedes-Benz will take actions to improve and recalibrate its market strategy," it said. "These will focus on optimizing the balance between volume, price and channel mix to ensure improved contribution margins from the current and future portfolio."

The company said capital expenditure and research-and-development expenditure are set to decrease by more than 20% by 2025 versus 2019 levels, while variable costs will be cut by 1% net per year compared to 2019 until 2025.

Mercedes-Benz said plans to accelerate the development of electric motors and car software by investing in new technologies that will improve electric range and efficiency.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com