Daimler : Mercedes-Benz to Slash Costs 20% in Next Five Years -- 2nd Update

By William Boston and Giulia Petroni

BERLIN -- Daimler AG said Tuesday that the company's flagship Mercedes-Benz brand would slash costs by more than 20% over the next five years and move its vehicles upmarket in an attempt to boost profit amid weak demand and rising investments in electric vehicles.

Daimler has experienced several quarters of lackluster growth made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Like other auto makers, it has also racked up large costs to invest in electric vehicles and self-driving-car technology, hurting margins.

"We will take action on structural costs, target strong and sustained profitability," Chief Executive Ola Källenius told analysts during a virtual investor presentation.

In addition to cutting capital-expenditure and research-and-development costs, Mercedes would focus more on higher-end luxury products, abandoning a push over the past decade to reach down into higher-volume markets that tend to generate lower profit per vehicle.

Global auto makers are preparing to launch hundreds of new electric car models over the next few years, responding to pressure from regulators who continue to tighten restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles. California recently announced that it would ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars beginning in 2035. European auto makers are rushing to meet tighter carbon-dioxide emissions targets that take effect next year or face billions of dollars in fine if they exceed them.

The challenge that car makers face is financing the huge costs of making this technology transformation at a time when the global economy is slumping amid the Covid-19 pandemic and when sales of electric vehicles remain a tiny niche in the overall market for new cars. That is why Daimler is making electric cars its priority for new R&D investment, beginning to pare back investment in the development of new combustion engines. Other auto makers, such as Volvo, have already ended development of new combustion engines.

However, profits have weakened under the move toward smaller cars, the cost of developing electric cars and hybrids, and investments in car-sharing and ride-hailing businesses that have yet to deliver strong returns. Auto makers have long said electric cars would be less profitable than conventional vehicles, especially during the early years when the market is still growing, because of the high development costs of new technology.

"We will pursue higher portfolio profitability," Chief Finance Officer Harald Wilhelm said during the presentation. "We will move existing portfolio [margins] up and move capital to luxury and high-end products."

Daimler has been cutting costs and reorganizing its model offerings to counter slumping sales and earnings amid the pandemic. Mercedes stopped selling sedans in the U.S. to focus more on sport-utility vehicles, which are more profitable and make up a larger share of new-car sales in Europe and the U.S.

Despite these efforts, Daimler posted pretax losses for the first two quarters of this year, prompting the company to take tougher steps.

Some of the fixed-cost reductions will come from head-count cuts, as the company shifts from combustion engines to electric vehicles.

"There is no question that there will be less employment on the powertrain side when we go electric," Mr. Källenius said, adding that he is currently in negotiations with union leaders about staff reductions.

Much of the development-cost reductions will be achieved by phasing out combustion engines, Mr. Wilhelm said.

