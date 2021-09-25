Daimler : Mercedes-Benz to join ACC and build a European battery champion with global ambitions

Mercedes-Benz is pursuing widespread research and development activities in the field of battery technology. The company will contribute this expertise and support the expansion of ACC's production network based on the brand's benchmark quality standards. With Saft, an affiliate of TotalEnergies, Mercedes-Benz has a partner with over 100 years of experience in the field of long-life batteries and battery systems for applications critical to safety, back-up power and electric and hybrid drives. Stellantis brings industrialisation expertise to the joint venture through its brand diversity, size and global footprint. Together with its partners, Mercedes-Benz customers can benefit from the joint venture's unique combination of technological know-how, production experience and scale.

With the investment, Mercedes-Benz is driving forward the industrialisation of advanced and sustainable cell technologies in Europe. Mercedes-Benz is expanding its established partner portfolio in order to safeguard the degree of localisation in the procurement of battery cells and modules as a key technology for the age of electric mobility.

Efficient and sustainable cell technologies

Mercedes-Benz relies on a modular, highly standardised battery kit that allows the integration of battery cells and modules from different development partners through uniformly designed components and interfaces. The aim of the partnership is the joint development of cells and battery modules that meet the high energy density, charging power and performance requirements of Mercedes-Benz. The joint expertise of the partners in cell technology and cell production means that distinctive variations in the modular system can be optimally realised with respect to cell chemistry and cell height. The partners are also exploring further leaps in battery technology, for example with regard to high silicon anode and solid-state batteries.

With Ambition 2039, Mercedes-Benz is pursuing the goal of CO2 neutrality along the entire value chain. The CO2 neutral production of battery cells is an important component, and a specific requirement for all partners. ACC will therefore primarily use electricity from renewable energies for the production of high-performance battery technologies. Other important sustainability aspects are the responsible sourcing of raw materials and the intelligent use of resources. For the battery cells, only battery raw materials which were extracted from certified mines will be used. In addition, the partners are reducing critical materials with the use of new technologies. For a closed raw material cycle, ACC battery cells will be over 95% recyclable. The battery cell manufacturer is an important partner for the European Union to implement the sustainability requirements for a green battery in Europe as part of the Green Deal.

About ACC

ACC was founded in 2020 and to date combines the expertise of Stellantis, TotalEnergies and Mercedes-Benz with complementary skills and experience. ACC's goal is to become the European market leader for car battery cells and modules that allow clean and efficient mobility for all. The R&D center in Bordeaux (France) is operational and the pilot site in Nersac (France) will start production at the end of this year.