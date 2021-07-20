Daimler : Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team ready for new challenges at London E-Prix

When the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team makes its London debut this weekend, it will not only be contesting one of its home races, but also competing on a completely new and unique track

Ian James: 'I can't wait for the final four races of this season. We will have four chances to get back where we aim to be in this championship, and I'm confident we will make each of them count.'

Nyck de Vries: 'We've obviously had a bit of a tougher period recently, so this will be a good time to bounce back and score some decent points.'

Stoffel Vandoorne: 'The track is very narrow and twisty, and there are a lot of hairpins. Overall, it has a quite unique characteristic which is going to have a particular effect in race conditions - it's uncharted territory for everyone in terms of the lower energy management.'

The penultimate event on the 2020/21 race calendar takes the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team to London this weekend (23 - 25 July). The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will be staged there for the first time on the new ExCeL Circuit.

The 2.252 km track runs alongside the Thames and through the ExCeL Exhibition Centre. Quite likely the most special feature of the circuit is that it also goes through one of the exhibition halls. The drivers will have to negotiate no fewer than 22 corners. The Attack Mode activation zone is located on the outside of Turn 16.

The UK capital is hosting Formula E for the first time since 2016. There have already been two double-headers in London, each time as the finale of the first two seasons of the championship. The races staged on the previous circuit in Battersea Park produced three different winners.

On their return to London, the drivers and teams have yet another double-header to contend with as they contest Rounds 12 and 13 of the campaign. The shakedown and the first free practice will take place on Friday. This will be followed on Saturday by another practice session, qualifying (including a Super Pole Session) and, at 15:04 local time, the first E-Prix of the weekend. On Sunday, all sessions will start one hour earlier, making the start time for race two 14:04 BST.

Comments ahead of the London E-Prix 2021

Ian James, Team Principal:

'After an exciting - but for our team disappointing - trip to New York, we are back on home soil for our next challenge: the London E-Prix. Racing in London marks the team's first race in the city of London, and after the amazing scenes of the likes of Rome, Monaco and New York, it's another great host city to add to the list. What will make this race extra special, is that it is one of our home races this season. With two of our factories based in Brackley and Brixworth, we are hoping to make everyone in the team proud with our on-track performance; the team has been delivering amazing work throughout this year.

The London E-Prix will not just be a special event in terms of location; it is also a special event for us, as we are hoping for the London E-Prix to be a turning point for the team in terms of recent on-track performance. We kicked off the season in great fashion, leading the team standings over several race weekends. In more recent events, we've been struggling to optimise our package, and we haven't been able to achieve the results we know we are capable of. Sometimes that was the result of external factors, in other instances they were internal; but we are determined to turn it around.

I can't wait for the final four races of this season. We will have four chances to get back where we aim to be in this championship, and I'm confident we will make each of them count.'

Nyck de Vries:

'After the last event in New York, I'm really looking forward to competing in Europe again at the London E-Prix. After all, it's one of our home races and we want to put in a strong performance for the team members who work so tirelessly at the Brackley and Brixworth factories. We've obviously had a bit of a tougher period recently, so this will be a good time to bounce back and score some decent points. We have done our preps for the double-header, and I think we are ready to race on the new track in London for the first time this weekend. Let's make the best of it!'

Stoffel Vandoorne:

'We have another double-header ahead of us in London. However, the track is quite different from the ones we've raced on recently. The circuit is new for everyone and pretty unique, in that one part goes through an indoor area. The track is very narrow and twisty, and there are a lot of hairpins. Overall, the circuit's characteristics will most likely have an effect during the race - it's uncharted territory for everyone in terms of the lower energy management. That's something we have not really had to deal with in the past; it's going to put more stress on the brakes, the tyres and also the batteries. It will be interesting to see how that pans out. Hopefully we will get back to a more competitive level again in London, similar to where we were at the beginning of the season. Our main focus is to find our pace again, and then I'm sure we can get a good result.'

Where to watch

Round 12 Session Date Time (BST) Practice 1 23 July 2021 17:00-17:45 Practice 2 24 July 2021 09:00-09:30 Qualifying 24 July 2021 11:00-11:57 E-Prix 24 July 2021 15:04-16:00

Round 13 Session Date Time (BST) Practice 3 25 July 2021 08:00-08:45 Qualifying 25 July 2021 10:00-10:57 E-Prix 25 July 2021 14:04-15:00