DAIMLER AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/28 03:40:02 am
42.698 EUR   -0.70%
03:24aAmazon orders 1,800 Mercedes-Benz electric vans for European deliveries
RE
03:15aAMAZON COM : Buys Record 1,800 Electric Vans From Mercedes
DJ
03:15aDAIMLER : Mercedes Pledges Carbon Neutrality by 2040
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler : Mercedes Pledges Carbon Neutrality by 2040

08/28/2020 | 03:15am EDT

By Dieter Holger

Mercedes-Benz AG pledged carbon neutrality across its business by 2040, joining a coalition co-founded by Amazon.com Inc. that has promised to meet the Paris Agreement a decade ahead of schedule.

The Stuttgart, Germany-based auto maker said Friday that it was still evaluating how to eliminate carbon-dioxide emissions in its business, from development and suppliers to manufacturing and electric vehicles.

Mercedes, which is owned by Daimler AG, has previously said it would have a CO2-neutral fleet of new cars in less than two decades and by the end of this year, it will offer five fully electric models and more than 20 plug-in hybrids.

Also on Friday, Mercedes won its largest order for electric vans yet from Amazon.com. for 1,800 eSprinter and eVito EVs. An Amazon spokeswoman said the "vast majority" of the vans start deliveries in Europe this year but didn't provide specifics, and financial details of the deal weren't shared.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@wsj.com; @dieterholger

Financials
Sales 2020 150 B 178 B 178 B
Net income 2020 150 M 178 M 178 M
Net cash 2020 8 310 M 9 861 M 9 861 M
P/E ratio 2020 422x
Yield 2020 0,70%
Capitalization 46 003 M 54 262 M 54 588 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 293 688
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 43,78 €
Last Close Price 43,00 €
Spread / Highest target 76,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Kaellenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG-12.90%54 262
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.31%187 671
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.49%86 993
BMW AG-18.51%45 416
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-13.13%44 118
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-19.45%42 489
