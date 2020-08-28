Daimler : Mercedes Pledges Carbon Neutrality by 2040

By Dieter Holger

Mercedes-Benz AG pledged carbon neutrality across its business by 2040, joining a coalition co-founded by Amazon.com Inc. that has promised to meet the Paris Agreement a decade ahead of schedule.

The Stuttgart, Germany-based auto maker said Friday that it was still evaluating how to eliminate carbon-dioxide emissions in its business, from development and suppliers to manufacturing and electric vehicles.

Mercedes, which is owned by Daimler AG, has previously said it would have a CO2-neutral fleet of new cars in less than two decades and by the end of this year, it will offer five fully electric models and more than 20 plug-in hybrids.

Also on Friday, Mercedes won its largest order for electric vans yet from Amazon.com. for 1,800 eSprinter and eVito EVs. An Amazon spokeswoman said the "vast majority" of the vans start deliveries in Europe this year but didn't provide specifics, and financial details of the deal weren't shared.

