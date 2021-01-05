Log in
Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/05 10:24:31 am
56.675 EUR   -0.40%
10:14aDAIMLER : Mercedes increases Technical Partnership with Williams Racing for 2022
PU
01:26aDAIMLER AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/04DGAP-PVR : Daimler AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler : Mercedes increases Technical Partnership with Williams Racing for 2022

01/05/2021 | 10:14am EST
We are pleased to confirm that we have expanded our technical collaboration with Williams Racing to include the supply of certain transferable components from 2022.

Mercedes-Benz Power Units have powered Williams Racing since the hybrid era began in 2014 and from 2022, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team will also provide gearboxes and related hydraulic components to Williams.

Historically, Williams has built its own gearboxes and hydraulics in-house, however, the increased partnership will enable Williams to implement a more efficient design and manufacturing process in-house in the long-term, allowing the team to focus its resources more effectively in other performance areas. Williams will continue to design and manufacture other chassis parts internally.

Toto Wolff, CEO and Team Principal of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, said: 'We are pleased to expand our technical cooperation with Williams through this new agreement. For Williams, it makes sense to acquire the integrated powertrain after running our power units since 2014 and for our team, it makes sense in terms of economies of scale to supply another team under the new rules. This is a project we have been discussing with Williams for some time and I am glad we have been able to bring this extension to fruition.'

Simon Roberts, Team Principal, Williams Racing, commented: 'I'm pleased to see our great relationship with Mercedes extend beyond the supply of engines. Williams is an independent team, but Formula One is always evolving, and as a team we must be agile to react to the current climate in order to put the team in the best position to be competitive on track. This long-term agreement with Mercedes is a positive step and forms part of our strategic objectives for the future whilst we will still retain our design and manufacturing capabilities in-house.'

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 15:13:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 153 B 188 B 188 B
Net income 2020 2 458 M 3 015 M 3 015 M
Net cash 2020 14 132 M 17 339 M 17 339 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,6x
Yield 2020 1,52%
Capitalization 60 874 M 74 701 M 74 689 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 291 770
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 60,38 €
Last Close Price 56,90 €
Spread / Highest target 40,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG-1.54%74 701
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.82%214 928
VOLKSWAGEN AG-2.59%97 865
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-2.71%57 982
BMW AG-0.51%56 885
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.09%47 924
