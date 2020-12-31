Daimler : NHTSA Announces Consent Order With Daimler Trucks North America

By Stephen Nakrosis

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday announced a consent order with Daimler Trucks North America after an investigation "found the company failed to recall vehicles in a timely fashion and to comply with other reporting requirements."

The NHTSA said the consent order includes both monetary and non-monetary provisions designed to improve Daimler Trucks North America's compliance with the law and to improve the company's safety practices.

"Under the terms of the consent order, Daimler Trucks North America will develop and implement an advanced data analytics program to enhance its ability to detect and to investigate potential safety defects," the NHTSA added.

The NHTSA said the company will also "improve its IT systems to collect potential safety information from its business units more effectively, and to report that information accurately to NHTSA."

The consent order has a two-year term, and may be extended for an additional year if warranted, the NHTSA said, adding it includes a total civil penalty of $30 million.

"The paramount focus for Daimler Trucks North America is on building safe, efficient and reliable commercial vehicles for the customers and drivers who keep our country and the world moving," a Daimler Trucks North America spokesman said. "In this case, though there are no known accidents or injuries associated with any of the voluntary recalls, we appreciate the opportunity to summarily resolve this matter and continue building safe, efficient and reliable commercial vehicles."

