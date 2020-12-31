Log in
DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
Daimler : NHTSA Announces Consent Order With Daimler Trucks North America

12/31/2020 | 04:51pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday announced a consent order with Daimler Trucks North America after an investigation "found the company failed to recall vehicles in a timely fashion and to comply with other reporting requirements."

The NHTSA said the consent order includes both monetary and non-monetary provisions designed to improve Daimler Trucks North America's compliance with the law and to improve the company's safety practices.

"Under the terms of the consent order, Daimler Trucks North America will develop and implement an advanced data analytics program to enhance its ability to detect and to investigate potential safety defects," the NHTSA added.

The NHTSA said the company will also "improve its IT systems to collect potential safety information from its business units more effectively, and to report that information accurately to NHTSA."

The consent order has a two-year term, and may be extended for an additional year if warranted, the NHTSA said, adding it includes a total civil penalty of $30 million.

"The paramount focus for Daimler Trucks North America is on building safe, efficient and reliable commercial vehicles for the customers and drivers who keep our country and the world moving," a Daimler Trucks North America spokesman said. "In this case, though there are no known accidents or injuries associated with any of the voluntary recalls, we appreciate the opportunity to summarily resolve this matter and continue building safe, efficient and reliable commercial vehicles."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-20 1650ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG -0.69% 57.79 Delayed Quote.17.05%
PARAMOUNT CORPORATION 0.61% 0.825 End-of-day quote.-32.38%
Financials
Sales 2020 153 B 187 B 187 B
Net income 2020 2 458 M 3 002 M 3 002 M
Net cash 2020 14 132 M 17 263 M 17 263 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,4x
Yield 2020 1,49%
Capitalization 61 826 M 75 628 M 75 524 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 291 770
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 60,38 €
Last Close Price 57,79 €
Spread / Highest target 38,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG17.05%75 972
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.15%215 357
VOLKSWAGEN AG-13.52%100 301
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY14.32%59 886
BMW AG-1.24%57 288
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-7.15%48 112
