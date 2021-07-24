Daimler : Nyck de Vries and the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team back on the podium in London

Double points-scoring result for the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team in London E-Prix: Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne finished the first race of the weekend second and seventh respectively

Nyck started from ninth on the grid and moved up several positions over the first few laps. He fought his way to the front as the race progressed and secured second place with two strong overtaking manoeuvres on Sébastien Buemi and Alexander Lynn.

Stoffel started the race from P14 on the grid and improved his position in the early stages of the race, moving up into the points. He classified seventh by the end of the race.

Attack Mode could be activated for a longer period during this twelfth round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Drivers had extra power available for two times eight minutes instead of two times four minutes on the outside of Turn 16, which posed an additional challenge for drivers and teams in terms of energy management.

DS Techeetah (148 points) lead the team championship after the twelfth race of the season ahead of Virgin Racing (146 points) and Jaguar Racing (141 points). The Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team (137 points) are in fourth place.

The thirteenth round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will take place tomorrow, Sunday (start time 14:04 BST), once again in London.

Driver FP1 FP2 Qualifying Super Pole Race Standings #17 N. de Vries P9 1:21.958 26 Laps P6 1:27.781 19 Laps P9 (Q2: P2) 1:24.644 3 Laps - P2 Grid: P9 FL: 1:22.770 P4 77 Points #5 S. Vandoorne P7 1:21.815 25 Laps - 1 Lap P14 (Q3: P5) 1:25.101 5 Laps - P7 Grid: P14 FL: 1:22.862 P12 60 Points

Ian James, Team Principal:

'What a race! A great spectacle for every race fan. It was exciting to see how the track layout would play out, and in the end, it made for some great racing. For us as a team, this result is very welcome after the last few races we've experienced.

We started the day under extremely difficult situations, with a wet track that proved tricky for the field, taking out Stoffel early on in FP2 due to aqua planning on one of the longer straights of this circuit. From there the weather conditions improved, and the track started to dry up. It came slightly too late for our drivers in qualifying, as they couldn't fully take advantage of the improving conditions.

Having said that, they showed they had the pace from early on in the weekend, in particular Nyck, who has been putting in some very fast times in every single session of the weekend so far. That pace for both drivers really came to the surface during the race. With this track not being too demanding in terms of energy consumption, the field could push throughout. That didn't prevent our drivers from being able to overtake and fight their way through the field on pure speed. Nyck put in stellar overtakes, somehow managing to finish the race in second place at one of the narrowest Formula E tracks I can personally think of. Stoffel managed to do the same; putting in steady lap times, and overtaking where an opportunity arose, meaning some more good points for the team.

London so far has also showed us again how quickly things can swing around in this championship; we managed to gain position and close the gap to the other teams in the team standings.

We will carry this momentum into tomorrow, and are hoping to reward all the hard work which has taken place in Brixworth, Brackley and Affalterbach - this podium is a testament to the efforts of everyone in this team; thank you!'

Nyck de Vries:

'It's great that we were able to hit back today with this second place on the podium. We've had a tough time this part of the season up until now, for which we were partly to blame but there have also been factors outside of our control. It's really nice to have made it onto the podium here in London, especially when you think that we managed to move up the field from ninth on the grid. It's just fantastic to be able to reward the team with such an amazing result after all their hard work over the past weeks and months and to do it in one of our home races here in London.'

Stoffel Vandoorne:

'Today was a good day for the team. Nyck finished on the podium and I was able to work my way up from P14. It all kicked off with an incident in this morning's second practice session when I had aquaplaning and couldn't post a lap as a result. It made life difficult for me, as I went into qualifying a bit blind. In the race, I was able to fight my way up from 14th on the grid and into the points. That's a decent result in view of my starting position. I don't think that any more would have been possible today in the race. The gaps between the cars were set early on in the race, and in the end, you couldn't gain many positions. It was a solid race, in which we were able to pick up a few points. We will have another chance in tomorrow's second round, when hopefully, we'll be able to put into practice what we learned today.'

