Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler : Record demand for Sideguard Assist from Mercedes-Benz Trucks

12/01/2020 | 05:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stuttgart - Being on the road in a heavy truck in city traffic, sometimes on narrow roads and with confusing intersections is a challenge for many professional drivers. This especially applies to turning manoeuvres. In such situations, Sideguard Assist from Mercedes-Benz Trucks can use a multi-stage process consisting of visual and audible signals to warn the driver of cyclists, e-scooters or pedestrians in the monitoring zone of the radar on the co-driver's side. Since 2016, Sideguard Assist (S1R) has been available ex works (fully integrated in the vehicle architecture) for many models of the Actros, Arocs or Econic model series, and since 2019 it can also be retrofitted to numerous models of these same model series (for vehicles from model year 2017).

'We are very pleased that more and more customers put their trust in Sideguard Assist from Mercedes-Benz Trucks and are giving their drivers this important safety assistance system,' says Andreas von Wallfeld, Head of Marketing, Sales and Services at Mercedes-Benz Trucks. 'In most European markets we have been seeing a positive trend for years. The greatest demand this year is in Germany and Switzerland, where around 85 percent of the Actros models for which the system is available have already been ordered with Sideguard Assist,' Wallfeld continues.

For the Atego and those Actros, Antos or Arocs model series which cannot currently be equipped with Sideguard Assist, Mercedes-Benz Genuine Accessories has been offering Sideguard Assist, basic for retrofitting since the middle of the year.

Starting in June 2021, Mercedes-Benz Trucks will introduce Active Sideguard Assist (ASGA), another potentially life-saving safety assistance system: The brand is the first manufacturer to offer a so-called turning assistant which can no longer merely warn the driver of stationary or moving cyclists, e-scooters or pedestrians being detected on the co-driver's side, but which, up to a vehicle turning speed of 20 km/h, can also initiate automated braking of the vehicle down to a complete standstill if the driver fails to react to the warning tones.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 10:04:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about DAIMLER AG
05:05aDAIMLER : Record demand for Sideguard Assist from Mercedes-Benz Trucks
PU
05:03aDAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz Bank offers insurance especially for electric vans
PU
04:29aDAIMLER : to Pay Bonus of Up to EUR1,000 to Employees in Germany Amid Pandemic
DJ
02:29aDAIMLER : Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Announcement
PU
11/30Nikola Teaches GM a Lesson -- Heard on the Street
DJ
11/30DAIMLER AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/27DAIMLER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
11/26NOKIA OYJ : German court refers Nokia-Daimler connected car clash to European Co..
RE
11/26DAIMLER AG : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
11/26NOKIA OYJ : German court refers dispute Nokia-Daimler licensing dispute to Europ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 153 B 184 B 184 B
Net income 2020 2 365 M 2 832 M 2 832 M
Net cash 2020 14 142 M 16 934 M 16 934 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
Yield 2020 1,46%
Capitalization 60 392 M 72 179 M 72 314 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 291 770
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 58,98 €
Last Close Price 56,45 €
Spread / Highest target 41,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG14.34%72 179
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.35%187 533
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.80%89 676
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY19.78%62 749
BMW AG-0.14%56 317
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-3.32%47 531
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ