Daimler : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with the objective of Europe-wide

1. Details of issuer

Name: Daimler AG Street: Mercedesstrasse 120 Postal code: 70372 City: Stuttgart

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

exercise of instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Morgan Stanley

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware , United States of America (USA)

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.32 % 9.96 % 10.28 % 1069837447 Previous notification 0.37 % 10.003231920896 % 10.37 % /

ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007100000 0 3422144 0.00 % 0.32 % Total 3422144 0.32 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Call Option From 19.11.2021 to 20.12.2024 at any time 29053400 2.72 % Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 3674548 0.34 % Equity Call Option* From 17.12.2021 to 15.12.2023 at any time 3250000 0.30 % Total 35977948 3.36 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Retail Structured Product From 02.02.2067 to 27.09.2071 at any time Cash 7569 0 % Equity Call Option From 18.10.2021 to 17.06.2022 at any time Cash 90565 0.01 % Retail Structured Product - Note 20.09.2022 at any time Cash 73 0 % Equity Swap From 26.10.2021 to 03.06.2025 at any time Cash 3042139 0.28 % Compound Option From 10.12.2021 to 03.06.2024 at any time Cash 1092326 0.10 % Equity Put Option From 17.12.2021 to 19.12.2025 at any time Physical 9709600 0.91 % Equity Call Option From 24.10.2022 to 02.05.2023 at any time Cash 3762533 0.35 % Equity Put Option From 24.10.2022 to 02.05.2023 at any time Cash 1221523 0.11 % Note with Warrant Units 17.12.2021 at any time Cash 52123 0 % Equity Call Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 10939896 1.02 % Equity Call Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 16519920 1.54 % Equity Call Option* 27.02.2025 at any time Physical 24177846 2.26 % Equity Put Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 10939896 1.02 % Equity Put Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 16519920 1.54 % Equity Put Option* 27.02.2025 at any time Physical 24177846 2.26 % Equity Put Option* From 17.12.2021 to 15.12.2023 at any time Physical 3250000 0.30 % Total 70616113 6.60 %

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley International Limited % % % Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % 7.21 % 7.33 % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Finance LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley B.V. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC % % % ETCM Holdings, LLC % % % E*TRADE Securities LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited % % % Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. % % %

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

Regarding sections 7.b.1 & 7.b.2, the put and call options marked with * amounting to a combined percentage of 10.26% were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 5.13% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.

Date