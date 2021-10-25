Log in
Daimler : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with the objective of Europe-wide

10/25/2021 | 11:24am EDT
Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name: Daimler AG
Street: Mercedesstrasse 120
Postal code: 70372
City: Stuttgart
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076

2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
exercise of instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.) 		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.) 		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.32 % 9.96 % 10.28 % 1069837447
Previous notification 0.37 % 10.003231920896 % 10.37 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) 		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007100000 0 3422144 0.00 % 0.32 %
Total 3422144 0.32 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Call Option From 19.11.2021 to 20.12.2024 at any time 29053400 2.72 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 3674548 0.34 %
Equity Call Option* From 17.12.2021 to 15.12.2023 at any time 3250000 0.30 %
Total 35977948 3.36 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product From 02.02.2067 to 27.09.2071 at any time Cash 7569 0 %
Equity Call Option From 18.10.2021 to 17.06.2022 at any time Cash 90565 0.01 %
Retail Structured Product - Note 20.09.2022 at any time Cash 73 0 %
Equity Swap From 26.10.2021 to 03.06.2025 at any time Cash 3042139 0.28 %
Compound Option From 10.12.2021 to 03.06.2024 at any time Cash 1092326 0.10 %
Equity Put Option From 17.12.2021 to 19.12.2025 at any time Physical 9709600 0.91 %
Equity Call Option From 24.10.2022 to 02.05.2023 at any time Cash 3762533 0.35 %
Equity Put Option From 24.10.2022 to 02.05.2023 at any time Cash 1221523 0.11 %
Note with Warrant Units 17.12.2021 at any time Cash 52123 0 %
Equity Call Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 10939896 1.02 %
Equity Call Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 16519920 1.54 %
Equity Call Option* 27.02.2025 at any time Physical 24177846 2.26 %
Equity Put Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 10939896 1.02 %
Equity Put Option* 21.02.2024 at any time Physical 16519920 1.54 %
Equity Put Option* 27.02.2025 at any time Physical 24177846 2.26 %
Equity Put Option* From 17.12.2021 to 15.12.2023 at any time Physical 3250000 0.30 %
Total 70616113 6.60 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % 7.21 % 7.33 %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Finance LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC % % %
ETCM Holdings, LLC % % %
E*TRADE Securities LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited % % %
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Regarding sections 7.b.1 & 7.b.2, the put and call options marked with * amounting to a combined percentage of 10.26% were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 5.13% of the voting rights in Daimler AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.
Date

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 15:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
