Daimler : Seven Setra buses for Teinachtal-Reisen

Stuttgart/Neubulach. Teinachtal-Reisen G. Maier GmbH & Co. KG is expanding its fleet of Setra vehicles. With seven new Low Entry vehicles of the MultiClass, the bus company from Neubulach in the northern Black Forest now has five touring coaches and 14 regular-service buses in its fleet - and all of them proudly sport the Setra badge.

The six S 415 LE business models, each of which is equipped with 45 seats, and the S 418 LE business models with their 57 seats are used on behalf of DB ZugBus Regionalverkehr Alb-Bodensee GmbH (RAB) on bus routes in the Calw, Böblingen and Tübingen areas. All of the buses are equipped with the latest active filter. This system developed by Daimler Buses features an anti-viral functional layer and filters out the finest of aerosols from the air, thereby reducing their concentration and thus improving protection of passengers against corona virus infection.

Teinachtal-Reisen G. Maier GmbH & Co. KG was founded in 1932. The family-run company is currently being led in its third generation by Helmut Maier, and in addition to regional regular-service routes, they also offer cultural, sports and event outings throughout all of Europe.

