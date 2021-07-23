Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/23 05:43:58 am
74.175 EUR   +3.92%
05:18aDAIMLER : Seven Setra buses for Teinachtal-Reisen
PU
05:04aDAIMLER AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
05:00aDAIMLER : Auto rally, corporate earnings put Europe on track for weekly gains
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Daimler : Seven Setra buses for Teinachtal-Reisen

07/23/2021 | 05:18am EDT
Stuttgart/Neubulach. Teinachtal-Reisen G. Maier GmbH & Co. KG is expanding its fleet of Setra vehicles. With seven new Low Entry vehicles of the MultiClass, the bus company from Neubulach in the northern Black Forest now has five touring coaches and 14 regular-service buses in its fleet - and all of them proudly sport the Setra badge.
The six S 415 LE business models, each of which is equipped with 45 seats, and the S 418 LE business models with their 57 seats are used on behalf of DB ZugBus Regionalverkehr Alb-Bodensee GmbH (RAB) on bus routes in the Calw, Böblingen and Tübingen areas. All of the buses are equipped with the latest active filter. This system developed by Daimler Buses features an anti-viral functional layer and filters out the finest of aerosols from the air, thereby reducing their concentration and thus improving protection of passengers against corona virus infection.
Teinachtal-Reisen G. Maier GmbH & Co. KG was founded in 1932. The family-run company is currently being led in its third generation by Helmut Maier, and in addition to regional regular-service routes, they also offer cultural, sports and event outings throughout all of Europe.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 09:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 170 B 200 B 200 B
Net income 2021 12 101 M 14 240 M 14 240 M
Net cash 2021 24 657 M 29 016 M 29 016 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,27x
Yield 2021 5,63%
Capitalization 76 365 M 89 979 M 89 864 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 288 064
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 71,38 €
Average target price 92,63 €
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG23.52%99 369
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.22%246 448
VOLKSWAGEN AG36.99%152 568
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY33.62%87 475
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT15.96%71 766
FORD MOTOR COMPANY58.25%60 633