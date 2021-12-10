Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Daimler AG
  News
  Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/10 05:58:43 am
74.685 EUR   -13.34%
05:51aDaimler Truck shares climb on Frankfurt market debut
RE
05:42aDaimler Truck Shares Move Higher in Market Debut -- Update
DJ
05:31aDAIMLER AG : Receives a Buy rating from NorldLB
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Daimler Truck Shares Move Higher in Market Debut -- Update

12/10/2021 | 05:42am EST
By Kim Richters

Shares in Daimler Truck Holding AG climbed higher in its stock-market debut in Frankfurt, Germany on Friday.

The commercial-vehicles business was spun off from auto maker Daimler AG, which revealed the plans earlier this year. Daimler shareholders received one Daimler Truck share for every two shares held. Daimler, which will focus on cars and vans and will be renamed Mercedes-Benz Group AG next year, kept a 35% stake in the separated truck maker.

"The historic reorganization to two 'pure-play' companies is intended to unleash the full potential of both companies and create decisive added value for all sides," Daimler's Chief Executive Officer Ola Kallenius said in a statement.

At 1001 GMT, Daimler Truck shares were trading at EUR29.93, higher than their initial price of EUR28 a share. Shares in Daimler were 14% lower at EUR74.27, adjusting for the split.

Like other vehicle makers, Daimler Truck has been affected by recent semiconductor shortages. At a press conference related to the trading debut, Daimler Truck's finance chief Jochen Goetz said he hoped the third quarter was the trough of the bottlenecks but he expects the shortages to continue to affect the industry and have very strong impact well into the next year.

For this year, Daimler Truck expects an adjusted return on sales at its industrial business of between 6% and 8%.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-21 0541ET

Financials
Sales 2021 168 B 190 B 190 B
Net income 2021 12 809 M 14 453 M 14 453 M
Net cash 2021 22 974 M 25 922 M 25 922 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,13x
Yield 2021 5,00%
Capitalization 92 199 M 104 B 104 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 289 282
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 86,18 €
Average target price 99,84 €
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG49.13%104 038
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION29.95%250 656
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY43.18%86 560
FORD MOTOR COMPANY122.64%78 206
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED14.29%66 750
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG24.91%66 113