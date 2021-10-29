Daimler Truck receives solid investment grade ratings ahead of listing

Represented by the Board of Management: Ola Källenius (Chairman), Martin Daum, Renata Jungo Brüngger, Wilfried Porth, Markus Schäfer, Britta Seeger, Hubertus Troska, Harald Wilhelm
Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Bernd Pischetsrieder
Commercial Register Stuttgart, No. HRB 19360
VAT registration number: DE 81 25 26 315
Disclaimer
Daimler AG published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 11:40:11 UTC.