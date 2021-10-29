Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/29 07:56:45 am
84.695 EUR   +1.01%
07:48aDAIMLER AG : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
07:41aDaimler Truck receives solid investment grade ratings ahead of listing
PU
07:16aDAIMLER AG : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Daimler Truck receives solid investment grade ratings ahead of listing

10/29/2021 | 07:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Represented by the Board of Management: Ola Källenius (Chairman), Martin Daum, Renata Jungo Brüngger, Wilfried Porth, Markus Schäfer, Britta Seeger, Hubertus Troska, Harald Wilhelm

Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Bernd Pischetsrieder

Commercial Register Stuttgart, No. HRB 19360
VAT registration number: DE 81 25 26 315

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 11:40:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DAIMLER AG
07:48aDAIMLER AG : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
07:41aDaimler Truck receives solid investment grade ratings ahead of listing
PU
07:16aDAIMLER AG : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
06:20aDaimler 3Q Earnings Grew Despite Chip Shortage Hurting Production, Sales -- Update
DJ
06:13aEurope shares down as tech slips on downbeat Apple, Amazon results
RE
06:11aEquity Roadshow Presentation Q3 2021
PU
05:10aDaimler shakes off chip crunch
RE
04:10aDAIMLER AG : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04:10aDAIMLER AG : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
03:58aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Down After -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAIMLER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 167 B 194 B 194 B
Net income 2021 12 348 M 14 386 M 14 386 M
Net cash 2021 23 414 M 27 278 M 27 278 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,18x
Yield 2021 5,01%
Capitalization 89 706 M 105 B 105 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 289 643
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 83,85 €
Average target price 96,71 €
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG45.09%104 784
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION25.68%244 519
VOLKSWAGEN AG27.79%142 602
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY30.26%78 778
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED28.38%76 932
BMW AG20.92%66 325