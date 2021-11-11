Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Daimler AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Daimler Truck to List in Frankfurt in December

11/11/2021 | 08:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kim Richters

Daimler Truck AG on Thursday unveiled more details about its spinoff, saying it plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Dec 10.

At its capital market day, Daimler's commercial-vehicles operations also backed its target for adjusted return on sales for the industrial business of more than 10% by 2025 if market conditions are strong. For this year, Daimler Truck targets a margin of 6%-8% and 7%-9% for 2022.

Fixed costs should be down 15% by 2023 compared with 2019, the company said.

In October, Daimler shareholders approved the plans to spin off the trucks-and-buses operations from Daimler AG. The remaining company, focused on cars and vans in the luxury and premium segment, will then be named Mercedes-Benz Group AG next year.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-21 0841ET

All news about DAIMLER AG
08:41aDaimler Truck to List in Frankfurt in December
DJ
08:36aDaimler Truck expects 6-8% return on sales in 2021
RE
08:17aDaimler Truck is ready for stock market listing on December 10th – unlocking its ..
PU
08:17aPresentation Capital Market Day Daimler Truck November 2021
PU
07:25aToyota says large parts of world not ready for zero-emission cars
RE
05:36aDaimler Sells Renault Stake for EUR305 Million
DJ
04:39aCountries, cities, carmakers commit to end fossil-fuel vehicles by 2040
RE
04:19aDAIMLER AG : Release according to -2-
DJ
04:19aDAIMLER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
EQ
11/10Daimler To Divest $363 Million Stake In Renault To End Cross-Ownership
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAIMLER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 169 B 193 B 193 B
Net income 2021 12 696 M 14 553 M 14 553 M
Net cash 2021 22 906 M 26 257 M 26 257 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,34x
Yield 2021 5,01%
Capitalization 94 242 M 109 B 108 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 289 282
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 88,09 €
Average target price 99,80 €
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG52.43%108 699
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION26.02%243 947
VOLKSWAGEN AG21.77%141 008
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY42.34%86 052
FORD MOTOR COMPANY120.25%77 367
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED23.31%72 132