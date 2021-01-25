Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Daimler : Trucks unveils BharatBenz Reefer Truck for Vaccine Transportation in India

01/25/2021 | 04:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chennai / Stuttgart - Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), now unveiled the BharatBenz 'BSafe Express', a specialized reefer truck designed for the safe transportation of COVID-19 vaccines. Equipped with state-of-the-art connectivity, the BSafe Express uses newly developed refrigeration units that ensure the temperature and stability of the vaccines is accurately monitored and maintained at all stages of delivery. The reefer is mounted on the BharatBenz 2823R heavy-duty chassis.

At the premiere of the truck in the Indian capital Delhi, Mr. Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said: 'The combination of a strong, reliable chassis with a lightweight, insulated reefer and state-of-the-art connectivity device makes BharatBenz's 'BSafe Express' the perfect solution to India's cold-chain infrastructure challenge. With this truck, we can deliver vaccines in perfect condition to even the most remote destinations, bringing hope of a return to normalcy to over 1.3 billion people.'

India has recently started its corona vaccination campaign, aiming to vaccinate 300 million people by July 2021. The BharatBenz BSafe Express offers a solution to Indian logistics companies in the efforts to contribute to the nation's goal of bringing COVID under control as quickly as possible. A daunting challenge in the second most populous country in the world.

Refrigerated container and digital solutions enable quick and safe transportation of vaccines across India

The refrigerated container is supplied by automotive system solutions provider Motherson Group. It is made from Glass Reinforced Plastic, XPS Foam, and other carefully-chosen materials that ensure the product is strong, water-resistant, and non-corrosive, yet light-weight and highly insulated. The container can be assembled locally in as little as 96 hours, making it a much more practical solution than conventional products which can take three or more weeks to deliver.

With purpose-built IoT sensors integrated inside the container, fleet managers can monitor temperature, humidity, shock, tilt, and tamper. They can also adjust the temperature as required, and sound the alarm if a problem occurs. This further integrates with QR Code tracking of all stock on board, so that users can check the location, status, and history of each package. Paired with BharatBenz's 'Truckonnect' telematics platform, the BSafe Express offers vaccine distributors absolute peace of mind with real-time tracking of both the vehicle and its precious cargo.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 09:03:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about DAIMLER AG
04:06aDAIMLER : Trucks unveils BharatBenz Reefer Truck for Vaccine Transportation in I..
PU
04:06aDAIMLER : Long-standing manufacturing plant with van expertise
PU
01/22S&P GLOBAL : Automaker Daimler Outlook Revised To Stable From Negative On Better..
AQ
01/22TAKE FIVE : Davos goes virtual
RE
01/22STRONG GUYS TRANSPORT THOUSANDS OF C : the Schuon freight company uses two Merce..
PU
01/22DGAP-PVR : Daimler AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
01/22DGAP-PVR : Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
DJ
01/22MERCEDES-BENZ VANS : a first glimpse into the motorhome year 2021
PU
01/22DAIMLER : S&P Confirms Daimler at BBB+/A-2, Changes Outlook to Stable From Negat..
MT
01/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Intel, IBM, Zur Rose
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 154 B 187 B 187 B
Net income 2020 2 517 M 3 065 M 3 065 M
Net cash 2020 14 324 M 17 439 M 17 439 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,8x
Yield 2020 1,54%
Capitalization 63 195 M 76 927 M 76 939 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 291 770
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 61,58 €
Last Close Price 59,07 €
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG2.21%76 927
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.73%206 348
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.31%105 915
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY33.05%79 294
BMW AG-1.36%55 971
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY33.85%49 049
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ