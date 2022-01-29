Log in
Daimler : Two cars in the points for the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team in second race at Diriyah

01/29/2022 | 03:41pm EST
Learning day for the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team: After the team's one-two win in the season-opening round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries finished seventh and tenth in the second race at Diriyah

  • Nyck set the fastest time in Group A in qualifying and progressed through to the final stages after emerging victorious against Jean-Eric Vergne (DS Techeetah) and Lucas di Grassi (Venturi Racing). In the final round, he prevailed against Edoardo Mortara (Venturi Racing) by five thousandths of a second in an extremely close-fought duel to secure his second Pole Position in Formula E.
  • Stoffel lined up in Group B and booked P6 in his group. He started the E-Prix from twelfth on the grid.
  • Stoffel gained several positions in the early stages of the race and fought his way up into the top ten. He finished the race in P7 after a late Safety Car period.
  • Nyck led the E-Prix from pole position and was in the leading group as the final segment of the race got under way. After contact with Vergne in Turn 19, Nyck dropped back down to P10 which is where he finished.
  • The race was won by Edoardo Mortara in the Mercedes-EQ Silver Arrow 02 (Venturi Racing). His team-mate Lucas di Grassi in P3 also secured a place on the podium.
  • Venturi Racing (58 points) lead the team championship after the second race of the season ahead of the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team (57 points).
  • Round three of the 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will be held in Mexico City on 12 February.

Driver

FP3

Qualifying

Race

Standings

#5

S. Vandoorne

P13

1:07.944

20 Laps

P12 (Group B)

1:08.257

P7

Grid: P12

FL: 1:08.917

P3

28 Points

#17

N. de Vries

P8

1:07.786

20 Laps

P1 (Final)

1:07.154

P10

Grid: P1

FL: 1:09.216

P2

29 Points

Stoffel Vandoorne:

"We started 12th on the grid today, so qualifying was the downside for me. I didn't manage to optimise the second run with the warm up and extracting the lap time when it mattered which meant I was further down the grid. From there I think we had a solid race and a good recovery back to seventh with the fastest lap, maybe today was a little bit more difficult than yesterday in terms of the race pace we had but in general it was a well-executed race from my side of the garage. It was the best we could do in these circumstances so damage limitation today."

Nyck de Vries:

"In summary, we weren't quick enough today. Also, we might have been a little late in activating Attack Mode, which might also have been a factor in us dropping back a bit. It's tough when you're down on pace. On top of that, after contact, I lost four or five positions which was just too bad. In the end, though, it was down to us as I believe we simply weren't fast enough today. It all goes to prove once again that things can still go wrong, even if you've had a strong weekend up until that point. The window is very narrow and you can soon lose out as a result."

Ian James, Team Principal:

"Today has been a day of mixed emotion. We started off with a good pace in qualifying. Although Stoffel didn't fully manage to convert that into the result he would have hoped for, Nyck capitalised on the strong performance by claiming Pole Position - picking up where we left off yesterday.

In the race Nyck focussed on converting the qualifying result into a win. However, the race pace wasn't at the required level. This left us exposed and struggling to defend against the strong competition. Stoffel had another challenge on his hands, starting from P12 and pushing to make his way up through the field. He drove well to finish P7.

Even though this wasn't our race, it is fantastic to see the Venturis of Edo and Lucas both on the podium today. The strength of the Mercedes-EQ Powertrain over the course of the weekend gives a positive outlook for the season. Congratulations to the whole Venturi team!

We will spend time analysing the data and ensuring that we improve going forwards. This team knows how to bounce back and I'm already looking forward to the next race in Mexico, in two weeks' time.

Looking back at our time in Diriyah, it's good to go home after the first two rounds of the season with a healthy collection of points."

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 20:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 132 B 147 B 147 B
Net income 2021 12 660 M 14 112 M 14 112 M
Net cash 2021 17 729 M 19 762 M 19 762 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,01x
Yield 2021 6,37%
Capitalization 74 750 M 83 435 M 83 323 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 289 282
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 69,87 €
Average target price 91,57 €
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG3.37%83 435
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.25%268 403
VOLKSWAGEN AG3.45%125 130
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-5.92%78 087
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-14.31%72 941
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG4.42%66 956