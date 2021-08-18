Log in
    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
Daimler : U.S. may reinstate boost in automaker fines for not meeting emissions rules

08/18/2021 | 11:45am EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday it was considering reinstating a boost in higher penalties for automakers failing to meet fuel efficiency requirements, a decision that could cost the industry hundreds of millions of dollars or more.

President Donald Trump's administration in its final days in January reversed a 2016 regulation that more than doubled penalties for automakers failing to meet fuel efficiency requirements. Automakers had protested that 2016 hike, saying it could increase industry compliance costs by $1 billion annually.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)


DAIMLER AG -1.31% 71.81 Delayed Quote.25.90%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.76% 17.98 Delayed Quote.21.72%
Financials
Sales 2021 171 B 200 B 200 B
Net income 2021 12 643 M 14 812 M 14 812 M
Net cash 2021 22 431 M 26 280 M 26 280 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,09x
Yield 2021 5,78%
Capitalization 77 841 M 91 192 M 91 197 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 289 643
Free-Float 81,4%
Managers and Directors
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Pischetsrieder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIMLER AG25.90%91 192
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.57%247 845
VOLKSWAGEN AG31.41%148 986
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.21%73 269
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED19.55%64 959
BMW AG11.24%61 357