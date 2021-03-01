Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Daimler : Unimog trade fair world premiere

03/01/2021 | 05:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Unimog was a sensational novelty back in 1948 at the DLG trade fair for agriculture in Frankfurt am Main

In 1948 the Unimog was yet to bear the Mercedes-Benz name and was instead produced by the Boehringer machine-building company in Göppingen. The vehicle created quite a stir at the 1948 trade fair organised by the German Agricultural Society (DLG) in Frankfurt am Main: it was the first time ever that an agricultural tractor had been equipped with two seats, a load area, all-wheel drive, sprung axles and the ability to reach a top speed of 50 km/h. Despite all of these novel characteristics, the vehicle instilled confidence in potential customers as it was powered by the well-known and trustworthy four-cylinder, 25-hp Daimler-Benz diesel engine.

After its first-ever presentation to a broad audience, the vehicle became an instant hit and the Boehringer team returned home with a full order book for 150 units. From February 1949, more than 600 Unimog vehicles were built at the Boehringer factory in Göppingen, before production of the universally applicable motorised device was shifted to Gaggenau in 1951 and subsequently to Wörth, where it was re-branded as the Mercedes-Benz Unimog.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 10:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DAIMLER AG
05:34aDAIMLER : Unimog trade fair world premiere
PU
04:16aYET ANOTHER SAFETY FEATURE TO MARK T : A reliable partner for 25 years: the Merc..
PU
02/28How Europe Became the World's Biggest Electric-Car Market -- and Why It Might..
DJ
02/27DAIMLER : Tough day for Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
PU
02/26DAIMLER : Nyck de Vries registers his first win for the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Te..
PU
02/26DGAP-DD : Daimler AG english
DJ
02/26PRESS RELEASE : Nanogate SE: Divestment of Nanogate Kierspe GmbH
DJ
02/26EXCLUSIVE : China's Huawei, reeling from U.S. sanctions, plans foray into EVs - ..
RE
02/26DAIMLER : 2021 – a year of anniversaries at Daimler Trucks and Buses
PU
02/26DAIMLER : TCFD Report 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 169 B 204 B 204 B
Net income 2021 7 900 M 9 545 M 9 545 M
Net cash 2021 14 011 M 16 927 M 16 927 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,90x
Yield 2021 4,25%
Capitalization 70 877 M 85 755 M 85 631 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 288 481
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 73,68 €
Last Close Price 66,25 €
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ola Källenius Chairman-Management Board
Harald Emil Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG14.64%85 755
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.06%206 396
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.52%112 325
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY23.27%73 962
BMW AG-1.01%55 935
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.18%47 136
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ